MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Joining This Team Is ‘Realistic’
It sounds like there’s a real chance Justin Verlander soon makes his first foray into the Senior Circuit. Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award frontrunner, is one of the top starting pitchers available in Major League Baseball free agency. The Mets reportedly could kick the tires on Verlander if Jacob deGrom departs Queens, but New York might not be the only National League club with deep pockets in pursuit of the star right-hander.
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees
The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
MLB Writer Sees This As Yankees Backup Plan If Unable To Re-Sign Aaron Judge
If the New York Yankees don’t end up re-signing Aaron Judge this offseason, they’ll be sitting on a big pile of money. And well-connected Major League Baseball writer Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes he knows what the Yankees might do with that influx of cash if Judge isn’t back wearing pinstripes. Heyman hinted New York might be positioning itself for that possibility already.
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal With Astros
The Houston Astros will try to get something out of Austin Davis that the Boston Red Sox could not. Coming off a World Series championship, the Astros signed the left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. Houston also extended an invite to Davis to attend major league spring training, per Rome.
Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position
The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end. Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Chiefs Already Clowning, Thanking Giants For Trading Kadarius Toney
The trade that sent Kadarius Toney to Kansas City from the New York Giants is already looking like highway robbery, and Chiefs players know it. Toney was shipped out of New York after just a season and a half, with the Giants’ new brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll deciding to cut ties with the 23-year-old after just 12 games. The former 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft arrived to KC without a ton of expectation, after injuries plagued him throughout his young career, but has quickly made his impact felt, on both fans and teammates.
Tom Brady Dons Patriots Jersey Again In First Trailer For New Movie
Tom Brady apparently isn’t so bitter over the way things ended with the New England Patriots that he’s not willing to rock his old team’s uniform once in a while. As some might recall, back during his brief “retirement,” Brady announced that he’d be producing and starring in a feature film titled “80 for Brady.” The film promised to be Patriots-themed — with appearances from Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman, among others — and, above all, funny.
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
MLB Investigating Possible Collusion Between Yankees and Mets
What would the MLB be without a bit of offseason controversy?. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that the league would investigate collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets relating to Aaron Judge’s free agency. It was reported earlier that the Yankees’ and Mets’ brass had exchanged messages...
Update On Red Sox’s Contract Talks With Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox have made contract offers to “several players” this Major League Baseball offseason, according to team president and CEO Sam Kennedy. Those players include Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Kennedy on Wednesday shared an update on where things stand between the Red Sox and their...
Patriots Practice Notes: Pats Show New O-Line Setup Before Jets Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared limited at the New England Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, practiced in full pads but without a helmet during the open media portion of Wednesday’s rain-soaked practice. During an early sled drill, Isaiah Wynn aligned at left tackle in his place.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani For AL MVP
Aaron Judge now has the hardware to go with his historic season. Judge was named the American League MVP on Thursday night, beating out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who won the award in 2021. Judge received 28 first-place votes, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, while Ohtani received only two first-place votes.
NFL Odds: Why Chiefs, Bills Both Among Week 11 Favorites To Avoid
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and it’s finally starting to feel like football season. In a season that has lacked a bit of drama and big-game performances from big-name players, Week 10 was a nice change of pace. The Vikings and Bills played the game of the year with jaw-dropping performances from the likes of Justin Jefferson and Josh Allen. Then, we saw two of the NFL’s bluebloods take it down to the wire with the Packers potentially saving their season with an overtime win over Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
MLB Rumors: This Team Will Make Massive Offer To Carlos Correa
If Carlos Correa leaves Minnesota this offseason, it apparently won’t be due to a lack of trying from the Twins. The Twins won the Correa sweepstakes in the previous installment of Major League Baseball free agency, but there’s no assurance the star shortstop will stick around with the organization moving forward. Corra recently opted out of his contract after a solid debut season in Minnesota and his price tag likely will be kicked up because of the elite group of shortstops joining him on the open market.
How Red Sox President Tackled Question About Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander
Aaron Judge is the best position player available in Major League Baseball free agency. Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers, with Jacob deGrom being the other truly elite starter on the open market this offseason. So, are the Boston Red Sox interested in either?. Sam Kennedy, Red Sox...
NFL Odds: These NFC Future Prices Definitely Worth Considering
One of my favorite things to do around the NFL halfway point is examine the futures markets. As we approach Week 11 of the NFL, the heaviest hitters are obvious. Bettors love the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, so bookmakers have shaded those odds to remove most of the value. And when a sportsbook lowers odds on certain teams, prices increase on everybody else.
