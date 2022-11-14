The Best-Paying American Cities for Accountants
Understanding the complexities of the U.S. tax code can be a challenge for any taxpayer to navigate alone, but major shifts at the federal level in recent years have made the tax landscape even more uncertain. As a result, accountants and auditors may be in greater demand in the near future to help businesses, high earners, and even regular households avoid or address audits and penalties. The field is expected to grow by 6% over the next decade—and this high demand will also be good for accountants’ earnings. Compensation can vary widely by location, however. Researchers ranked metros and states by each location’s median annual wage for accountants, adjusted for cost of living.
