‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Antonio Brown Posts Screenshot Of Blunt Text From Tom Brady
Tom Brady has gone to bat for Antonio Brown several times in the past few seasons. In his last year in New England, Brady supported and vouched for Brown to sign with the Patriots after the receiver was traded from the Steelers and cut from the Raiders. However, after Brown sent intimidating ...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future
There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Stephen A. Smith: Mark Davis Gave 'The Dumbest Quote I've Ever Seen From an Owner' About Josh McDaniels
Stephen A. Smith blasts Mark Davis.
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
