ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
FanSided

KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Raiders-Broncos, pick

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Colorado to face off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 NFL matchup. The Raiders are fresh off a tear-jerking 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Broncos suffered a disappointing 17-10 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad

There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'

The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy