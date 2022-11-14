Read full article on original website
2022 Christmas Dinner Box Project kicks off online fundraising
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This year holiday dinners will be more expensive than ever due to inflation continuing to prop up the price. In the 1990s, Racheal MacLeod began the program to help local families enjoy Christmas dinner. More families than before may need help gathering food for Christmas this...
Juneau activists rally tomorrow to support protecting mature forests
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau-based climate-orientated groups are to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) global climate event at a local rally Thursday. COP27 is happening now in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Juneau-based climate groups, TWECAN, 350 Juneau, Juneau AYEA, and SEACC will meet Thursday from 11:45...
City-wide power outage caused by maintenance work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Debbie Driscoll, AELP's Vice President and Director of Consumer Affairs, explained what caused a city-wide power outage in Juneau earlier today. Driscoll explained the cause of the outage. "So just a little after 11 am, our crew was working doing some maintenance out at Snettisham, our...
CBJ calls for immediate halt to discharge of non-biodegradable materials in sewers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -The CBJ wastewater treatment facility at Auke Bay has recently been inundated with a version of a disposable industrial mop head. The mop head is clogging the facility and interfering with the wastewater treatment process. The CBJ Utilities Division asks that those responsible for discharging this and...
A Writer Remembers Ethel Lund
Ethel Lund, Aanwoogex' Shtoo.aak, is shown in 2015 next to a leatherwork art piece by Steven Evans depicting Raven stealing the sun. (Klas Stolpe) I first met Ethel Lund when she was 84 years young. I had heard so much about her and thought she would be a wonderful interview. She invited me into her Douglas home and I was expecting a lesson in the Tlingit language or Native land rights or health care reform or how to do a cartwheel on an old gymnasium floor.
Salmon Creek intersection bike path closes Thursday to Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The bike and pedestrian path near Juneau's Salmon Creek intersection will be closed for repair work on Nov. 17th and Nov. 18th from 4 am to 8 pm. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities asks the public to avoid the area over the course of Thursday and Friday.
