How good is an unranked Izzo team?The small history of Tom Izzo’s unranked teamsThere’s little doubt this unranked Izzo trend won’t continue. There’s been a common point that I’ve been attempting to emphasize in our sports group chat, and the message is simple: Unranked Izzo is coming! The refrain is one I’ve shouted often after news came out that Michigan State would be outside the AP Top 25 to start the season. This also came off the heels of confirmed reports that Tom Izzo‘s masochistic non-conference scheduling strategy was being cranked up to eleven! Seeing games against Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, and Notre Dame left many wondering how this all could work out in any positive way for Michigan State. Three games into the 2022-2023 college basketball campaign, however, has me already excited for more Unranked Izzo.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO