East Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

detroitsportsnation.com

2023 Michigan Football Schedule

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 10-0 start to the season as they look to win another Big Ten Championship, and advance to a second-straight College Football Playoff. But before the Wolverines can look ahead too far, they have a tough matchup against Illinois this coming Saturday, before traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Michigan can win those two games, and then take care of business in the Big Ten Championship Game, they will certainly earn another berth in the CFP. Today, we are going to look at the 2023 Michigan Football schedule.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Unranked Izzo is back in 2022 and better than ever!

How good is an unranked Izzo team?The small history of Tom Izzo’s unranked teamsThere’s little doubt this unranked Izzo trend won’t continue. There’s been a common point that I’ve been attempting to emphasize in our sports group chat, and the message is simple: Unranked Izzo is coming! The refrain is one I’ve shouted often after news came out that Michigan State would be outside the AP Top 25 to start the season. This also came off the heels of confirmed reports that Tom Izzo‘s masochistic non-conference scheduling strategy was being cranked up to eleven! Seeing games against Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, and Notre Dame left many wondering how this all could work out in any positive way for Michigan State. Three games into the 2022-2023 college basketball campaign, however, has me already excited for more Unranked Izzo.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Mady Sissoko’s growth is a welcome surprise for Michigan State 2022

How can Mady Sissoko lead MSU this season?Mady Sisoko’s early career strugglesSissoko turn around in the 2022-23 season. Another year, another surprise from Tom Izzo. Remarkably, the Michigan State Spartans have already faced two of the top players in the entire nation: Drew Timme & Oscar Tshiebwe, splitting those matchups and learning something significant in the process. What is that lesson learned: Mady Sissoko has grown and is ready to lead MSU this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Keon Coleman reacts to accusations that MSU coaches told players to injure Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy 2022

In an article recently posted by John U. Bacon, he includes a couple of quotes from two sideline workers who were on the Michigan State sideline during their Oct. 29 loss to the Wolverines. As you will see, the workers claim MSU coaches and staffers encouraged the players to injure Michigan RB Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. Now, WR Keon Coleman MSU football star has responded to those allegations.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky

Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream

How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
ANN ARBOR, MI

