Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
detroitsportsnation.com
2023 Michigan Football Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a 10-0 start to the season as they look to win another Big Ten Championship, and advance to a second-straight College Football Playoff. But before the Wolverines can look ahead too far, they have a tough matchup against Illinois this coming Saturday, before traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. If Michigan can win those two games, and then take care of business in the Big Ten Championship Game, they will certainly earn another berth in the CFP. Today, we are going to look at the 2023 Michigan Football schedule.
detroitsportsnation.com
Unranked Izzo is back in 2022 and better than ever!
How good is an unranked Izzo team?The small history of Tom Izzo’s unranked teamsThere’s little doubt this unranked Izzo trend won’t continue. There’s been a common point that I’ve been attempting to emphasize in our sports group chat, and the message is simple: Unranked Izzo is coming! The refrain is one I’ve shouted often after news came out that Michigan State would be outside the AP Top 25 to start the season. This also came off the heels of confirmed reports that Tom Izzo‘s masochistic non-conference scheduling strategy was being cranked up to eleven! Seeing games against Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Alabama, and Notre Dame left many wondering how this all could work out in any positive way for Michigan State. Three games into the 2022-2023 college basketball campaign, however, has me already excited for more Unranked Izzo.
Michigan basketball routed by Arizona State, 87-62, in Legends Classic: Game thread replay
2022 Legends Classic title game: No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (3-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) When: Approx. 9 p.m. Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York. TV: ESPN2. ...
Michigan has nation’s No. 1 defense, but it’s come on the back of bad offenses
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The shiny graphics are out in full force on social media this week, with the Michigan football team actively trumpeting its success on the defensive side of the ball. Statistically, it’s all true. Ten games into the 2022 season, the third-ranked Wolverines have returned to...
One key stat stands above all others in deciding Michigan State football's fate
EAST LANSING — Effrem Reed looked outside and saw the ground coated in white. Snow had fallen near the banks of the Red Cedar River, which caused the south Louisiana native to groan. “I’m not used to it,” he sighed. ...
detroitsportsnation.com
Mady Sissoko’s growth is a welcome surprise for Michigan State 2022
How can Mady Sissoko lead MSU this season?Mady Sisoko’s early career strugglesSissoko turn around in the 2022-23 season. Another year, another surprise from Tom Izzo. Remarkably, the Michigan State Spartans have already faced two of the top players in the entire nation: Drew Timme & Oscar Tshiebwe, splitting those matchups and learning something significant in the process. What is that lesson learned: Mady Sissoko has grown and is ready to lead MSU this season.
detroitsportsnation.com
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations that MSU coaches told players to injure Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy 2022
In an article recently posted by John U. Bacon, he includes a couple of quotes from two sideline workers who were on the Michigan State sideline during their Oct. 29 loss to the Wolverines. As you will see, the workers claim MSU coaches and staffers encouraged the players to injure Michigan RB Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy. Now, WR Keon Coleman MSU football star has responded to those allegations.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren plans to forgo final season of eligibility
EAST LANSING – After five seasons in college split between two rival schools, Ben VanSumeren is ready to move on. The Michigan State linebacker has a year of eligibility left but plans on this being his final season with the Spartans as he pursues the NFL. “It went by...
markerzone.com
MICHIGAN FORCED TO DRESS 3RD STRING GOALIE AT LW DUE TO RAMPANT ILLNESS
The University of Michigan men's hockey team is in a brutal position right now. They are being forced to dress their third string goalie - Tyler Shea - as a forward due to an illness that has at least seven players out of the lineup. Additionally, the Wolverines are forced...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Snow Bowl? Central Michigan player performs incredible celebration in considerably snowy conditions
It’s a Snow Bowl in Michigan for Wednesday night’s MACtion and a Central Michigan player is using the icy conditions to his celebratory advantage. Central Michigan is hosting in-state rival Western Michigan and the Central Michigan player celebrated a tackle with a snow angel. RedditCFB grabbed some screenshots...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream
How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
