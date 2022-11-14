Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
cbs4indy.com
What to expect at this year’s Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — Preparations continued Thursday for the Circle of Lights next Friday which includes an increased security presence. The Circle of Lights officially kicks off the holiday season in Indianapolis. Thousands pack into Monument Circle to watch them flip the switch and illuminate one of the biggest Christmas trees around.
cbs4indy.com
A windy, cold Friday with snow showers; a warming trend starts this weekend
November started mild with high temperatures in the 70s, for 4 of the first 7 days of the month. For the past six days we have been much colder. Indianapolis has been 6.0° below average, and the chilly trend will continue through the weekend. Another cold front will move across central Indiana this evening and reinforce the cold air. Ahead of the front, a few snow showers will be possible this evening. Like last night, there will be brief bursts of snow that reduce visibility and lead to light accumulations. This means more slick spots will develop.
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
Fox 59
Cold pattern tightens its grip
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is the fifth straight day with high temperatures failing to come within just 10 degrees of average. Surprising as that may sound, the coldest weather still has not arrived. Steady drying, but snow hangs around. Snow has been the subject of our weather on Wednesday. Though...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana drought conditions continue to worsen
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have worsened. So far for the month of November, Indianapolis has picked up 0.33″ of precipitation, which is 1.52″ below where we should be so far. This count does include the snowfall Indy received.
Fox 59
Snowflakes and a mid-winter feel accompany the rest of the work week
INDIANAPOLIS – Snow is falling and temperatures are as well. The coldest weather since last March is on its way to Central Indiana. Light snow & mixing has occurred at times on Tuesday throughout much of Indiana, primarily northern areas. No more than a dusting has accumulated however, and the bigger weather story heading into the overnight hours will be patchy areas of dense fog.
cbs4indy.com
Snow showers around into Saturday, warmer next week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a cold week with snow flurries and showers around throughout the week. A few more snow showers and flurries will be possible into Saturday before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return!. Cold, drier Thursday. For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will top off...
WISH-TV
What is a snow squall?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snow that drops visibility quickly on the roadways. Squalls pose a risk to drivers because of how quickly conditions can change within minutes. Gusty winds may be embedded within any squalls as snow fastly accumulates. Scattered snow...
cbs4indy.com
Snow plows on standby as more winter weather expected
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are at the ready as central Indiana expects more winter weather Monday night. The first measurable snowfall of the season comes Saturday and with it unseasonably cold temperatures. With the chillier conditions, roads may turn slick with the winter precipitation. Hamilton County EMA Dep. Director...
cbs4indy.com
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.
WISH-TV
East side neighborhood named next Lift Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday an east side neighborhood will be the city’s next Lift Indy neighborhood. The East 38th Street Corridor, located on the city’s east side, will be this year’s recipient of Hogsett’s initiative aimed at building healthy Indianapolis neighborhoods.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cbs4indy.com
Boone County students released early after pesticide accidentally spilled near shop garage
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Students at one central Indiana high school got an unexpected early dismissal after an accident that happened near the shop garage. Western Boone County Community School Corporation said the accident happened in a storage area next to the shop garage around 11 a.m. Thursday. A quart-sized glass container of Malathion was knocked off a shelf.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
cbs4indy.com
More snow is on the way for Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s! We have a cold week ahead with snow chances mixed in throughout the week. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will increase as we head into the evening and overnight ahead of our next snow showers. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Gleaners returning to drive-thru distributions
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana announced Monday that it is returning to drive-thru distributions, similar to what occurred during the pandemic.
Keeping Hoosiers warm this winter, how you can help those facing homelessness
As temperatures continue to drop, we can't help but think about what's being done to keep those who do not have a place to stay warm.
