ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana

Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana native musician set to perform at Spurs vs. Lakers game day after Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine native singer-songwriter Justin Garner will be performing the National Anthem at the Spurs vs. Lakers basketball game on Nov. 25. According to his website, Garner has “cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy