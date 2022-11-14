Downtown GR is not safe. Period. Sadly the lack of police presence is noticed and all the area establishments are suffering from it. It's really too bad it has come to this.
That's sad that this business was shut down due to the crowds outside which was out of their control. There's quite a few bars on that strip that generate large crowds. With the Ambiance closing will the other bars partake in this venture or will their crowd continue to be the only one allowed downtown??
People just suck 🤬 no one should have to feel unsafe going out to enjoy themselves for a night. There’s always gotta be that few who have to ruin it for everybody. I’m sorry this club had to close because of the way some people were acting. Shame on you! Grow up 🤬🤬
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
Networking event aims to lure residents back to West Michigan
Bridge St. is Booming! Another New Bar Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nena’s Cooper Cafe serves up creative specials, diner favorites
Grand Rapids neighborhood hosting community tree lighting ceremony
New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side
Grand Rapids increases city manager’s spending power from $10K to $100K
Watch Out! There is A Grand Rapids Winter Storm Warning With Lots of Snow
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
Michigan’s Dragon Trail opens 9 more miles, eyes finish of 47-mile loop
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
MLive
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 8