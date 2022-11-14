ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

2d ago

Downtown GR is not safe. Period. Sadly the lack of police presence is noticed and all the area establishments are suffering from it. It's really too bad it has come to this.

Liana Snell
2d ago

That's sad that this business was shut down due to the crowds outside which was out of their control. There's quite a few bars on that strip that generate large crowds. With the Ambiance closing will the other bars partake in this venture or will their crowd continue to be the only one allowed downtown??

Amanda Lee DeGroot
2d ago

People just suck 🤬 no one should have to feel unsafe going out to enjoy themselves for a night. There’s always gotta be that few who have to ruin it for everybody. I’m sorry this club had to close because of the way some people were acting. Shame on you! Grow up 🤬🤬

MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

New Cocktail Lounge Opens on Grand Rapids West Side

There's a new spot to grab drinks in Grand Rapids!. Earlier this year we told you a father and son duo would be bringing a new cocktail bar to Bridge Street... The new cocktail room serving "artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance" is located at 443 Bridge Street NW, the former home of The Sovengard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Dragon Trail opens 9 more miles, eyes finish of 47-mile loop

WHITE CLOUD, MI – More than 30 miles of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam are now open for riding and hiking, officials announced. The newest nine miles of the non-motorized trail opened this week, completing segments 3 and 4 of the 11-segment, 47-mile trail loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties. The two segments connect Newaygo State Park, 2793 S. Beech Ave. in Newaygo, to Brower Park, 23056 Polk Road in Stanwood.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
MLive

MLive

