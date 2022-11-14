Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family Will Not Feature Gay Couples, Focus on ‘Traditional Marriage’ Instead

Candace Cameron Bure calls herself the Queen of Christmas, but her latest comments aren't bringing joy to everyone. In a November 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the "Full House" alum spoke about her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network — where she's a chief creative officer as well as an actress — indicating the Christian network has no plans to feature same-sex couples. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Candace told WSJ. The team at GAF, Candace said, are "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment." The comments didn't sit well with everyone in Tinseltown, including one of her co-stars.

1 DAY AGO