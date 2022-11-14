2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Related
DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders for second time in a week
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) sued the Washington Commanders NFL team for the second time in a week on Thursday, accusing team executives of attempting to cheat people out of money using its season ticket program. The complaint alleges that Pro-Football Inc., which owns the Commanders, withheld security deposits for season tickets and…
Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., have introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act. The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects. Wyoming currently has eight FHWA...
Health Highlights: Nov. 17, 2022
Could wireless earbuds help boost poor hearing? Apple earbuds proved their mettle for helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss in new study. Read more Dangerous parasite that can infect people is found in U.S. foxes. The first two cases of a rare parasitic disease -- alveolar echinococcosis -- were identified in a man and woman in Vermont. It's also been found in two Vermont foxes, although fox-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed. Read more Vaccine against deadly fentanyl might be near. The experimental shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the "high" that users crave. Read more FDA approves first lab-grown meat product. The agency said in a notice on Wednesday that a "cultivated chicken" product made by Upside Foods is safe to eat. Read more
