Did judge ‘victim blame’ Duke student? Here’s what the NC Appeals Court said.
“As I sit here, I’m reminded of the reason for marriage and commitment,” the Durham judge told the student, who was seeking a no-contact order against a male student she accused of non-consensual sexual contact and stalking.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter will represented by a public defender; hearing date not set
WXII 12
18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
WRAL
Lee Co. sheriff suspects there are other victims of San-Lee Middle School teacher's alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office advised parents of current and former San-Lee Middle School students to talk to their children after an investigation found a teacher there had "numerous inappropriate relationships" during his tenure there. Andrew Braxton Allen, 32, of Siler City, is charged with statutory...
WRAL
Chapel Hill leaders apologize for raid 32 years later
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
'Justice will be done:' Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods turn out for murder suspect's court hearing
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, made a brief first court appearance on Tuesday. Ross, who went to school with Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane,...
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
Law enforcement officials say crime in Guilford County is on the rise
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County. Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county. FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to […]
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
WRAL
Trend of theives stealing from constrcution sites could delay projects in Durham
Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie...
