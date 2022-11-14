ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Chapel Hill leaders apologize for raid 32 years later

The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town's role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA

