New York offers the highest wages for accountants

High demand in this environment will also be good for accountants’ earnings. The median accountant in the U.S. earns $77,250 per year, but compensation can vary widely by location. Areas that have many big businesses or high-earning individuals who may have more complex tax needs tend to pay more for accounting services. At the top of this list at the state level is New York, the capital of the financial services industry, where the median accountant earns $97,640 ($88,603 in cost-of-living adjusted earnings).

At the metro level, however, New York City ranks just third on the list of best-paying large metropolitan areas for accountants. Other locations offering high wages include the Bay Area and the D.C. metro. In all of these locations, accountants are in high demand, with concentrations of accountants well above the national average.

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the best-paying locations for accountants, researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the median annual wage for accountants, adjusted for cost of living. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater actual median annual wage for accountants was ranked higher.

Here are the best-paying U.S. metropolitan areas for accountants.