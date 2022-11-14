ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

12. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

By Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lg46_0jAjFdit00

Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Median annual wage for accountants (adjusted): $80,125Median annual wage for accountants (actual): $76,840Median annual wage for all business and finance jobs (actual): $69,690Concentration of accountants (compared to average): +5%

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Personalized recommendations

About 7 in 10 consumers in the U.S. expect businesses to personalize their recommendations, according to a November 2021 McKinsey survey. More than 3 in 4 get frustrated when businesses recommend things that are irrelevant to them. Personalized recommendations come in many forms, from the data of customers who have combined items in the past to fully algorithmic suggestions based on large pools of all consumer data. They can also be as simple as add-on items, referred to as "upsells" in the sales world. All these recommendations form a veritable buffet as tempting as the grocery store checkout area lined with candy and magazines.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
713K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy