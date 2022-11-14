ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key Crystal Classic ‘a success’ despite impacts from Nicole

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420hhD_0jAjFZ8r00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Siesta Key Crystal Classic wrapped up Monday on the county’s most popular beach. Organizers and artists in the sand sculpting competition were faced with a number of challenges this year.

“Our challenge this year obviously was Hurricane Nicole,” said organizer Eileen Parkinson. “We were forced to shut down our opening day on Friday, so four days became three days.”

Report shows Florida’s flu cases are trending upwards

The storm left standing water in the area where sculptors create their masterpieces.

“A lot of our artists had to start all over again in doing their sculptures because of the rain. Usually they would begin their work on Thursday after they finish the group sculpture, but of course they lost Thursday and they lost really a lot of Friday because of the storm. We had pools of water around the sculptures for quite a while,” said Parkinson.

In addition to the storm, the area is also facing impacts from red tide. However, the algal bloom didn’t seem to keep crowds away this weekend.

“Saturday you could feel it, everybody was coughing,” said one of the vendors.

Monday, however, respiratory irritation from red tide seemed minimal.

“That hasn’t been too bad. Occasionally, depending upon the wind shifting, it can get to you, but we have been very fortunate in this part of Siesta Beach,” said Parkinson.

Organizers say under “normal” circumstances, around 20,000 people attend the event each day. This year, they do not believe they reached those numbers, but given the challenges they have faced, they consider the event a success.

Proceeds go toward creating scholarships for future artists.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million

A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Vintage On Wheels

Join us as we share the moving sculpture stories of Mike Carrigan, Molly Summers, Nick VINOGRADOV, Bill Lessig, Jeff Davis, and Daniel Slottke through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Organic farm struggles to survive in the wake of Hurricane Ian

While the Myakka City area was hammered by Hurricane Ian, Bill Pischer wants Manatee County residents to understand the storm had some devastating agricultural effects in other parts of the county as well. Pischer, who owns Jessica's Organic Farm at Hauri Road and 47th Street, west of Interstate75, said the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

115K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy