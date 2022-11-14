Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care
A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts
A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his...
BBC
Man jailed for raping women at student halls
A former Army reservist has been jailed for 11-and-a-half years for raping three women in university halls and student flats in Scotland. Lewis Grant targeted victims from southern Scotland to Stirling, over a nine-year-period. Grant, 28, raped a student in her halls in Musselburgh, before raping two more women while...
Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed
A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Medics battled for 45 minutes to save baby
Doctors used five doses of adrenaline and tried two rounds of resuscitation during a 45-minute battle to save a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Ms Letby allegedly injected air into the bloodstream of Child E at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015. She...
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
Australian inquiry asks whether mom smothered her 4 children
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian inquiry began investigating on Monday whether a woman convicted almost two decades ago of smothering her four children to death might be innocent. The inquiry by retired New South Wales state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Bathurst is the second judicial investigation into Kathleen Folbigg’s convictions in 2003 and reflects advances in genetic science that add weight to her argument that her children died of natural causes. The first inquiry by retired District Court Chief Justice Reginald Blanch concluded in 2019 that there was no reasonable doubt that Folbigg, now aged 55, murdered her children Sarah, Laura and Patrick and was guilty of the manslaughter of her firstborn, Caleb. The start of the new inquiry in Sydney is focusing on a rare CALM2 genetic variant present in both daughters. Research into the variant published last year, after Blanch’s report, found that it might cause heart arrhythmias and sudden death in young children, lawyer assisting the inquiry Sophie Callan said at the outset of the hearing.
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.Rochdale Boroughwide Housing’s repeated failure to heed Awaab’s family’s pleas to remove the mould in their damp-ridden property was a terrible...
Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’
A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Man denies murdering 21-year-old student
A man has denied killing a 21-year-old woman and hiding her body in a suitcase, the Old Bailey has heard. Hina Bashir was last seen on 11 July and was reported missing from Ilford, east London, three days later when she did not turn up for work. Her body was...
Comments / 3