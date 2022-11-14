ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Dodgers’ spring home needs some work

Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP

On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey Presented Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers legendary first baseman Steve Garvey was bestowed the Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award, honoring the 10-time All-Star and 1974 National League MVP for a storied career in Major League Baseball and spectacular defense. The Gold Glove Legacy Award was “dedicated to someone whose legacy...
What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella

SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Philadelphia Phillies. 2022 Record: 87-75 Third place, NL East. Team ERA: 3.97 (18th in...
