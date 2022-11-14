SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.

