The Best-Paying American Cities for Accountants

By Ground Picture
 3 days ago

Photo Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Understanding the complexities of the U.S. tax code can be a challenge for any taxpayer to navigate alone, but major shifts at the federal level in recent years have made the tax landscape even more uncertain.

Under the Trump Administration and a Republican Congress, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the U.S. tax code. The package reduced tax rates for many businesses and individuals and changed a number of deductions and exemptions. But many of the provisions in the law are scheduled to expire over the next few years, potentially reversing the cuts for many U.S. households.

This year, with Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act . The highlights of the package included more than $700 billion in funding for clean energy and health care projects, but the bill also proposed raising revenue through a 15% corporate minimum tax and new investments in the IRS to collect taxes under the existing code. The White House estimates that increased spending on the IRS will produce savings of $124 billion over ten years.

Personalized recommendations

About 7 in 10 consumers in the U.S. expect businesses to personalize their recommendations, according to a November 2021 McKinsey survey. More than 3 in 4 get frustrated when businesses recommend things that are irrelevant to them. Personalized recommendations come in many forms, from the data of customers who have combined items in the past to fully algorithmic suggestions based on large pools of all consumer data. They can also be as simple as add-on items, referred to as "upsells" in the sales world. All these recommendations form a veritable buffet as tempting as the grocery store checkout area lined with candy and magazines.
Buy now, pay later services

About 30% of respondents to an October 2021 McKinsey survey said they have made a purchase using buy now, pay later services. These services, such as PayPal Pay in 4, Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, usually let you pay in installments after the fact without needing a credit card. They've positioned themselves as a combination of traditional layaway and credit, and many e-commerce sites offer these options for everyday items—not just costly things. That 30% figure is up from just 7% in 2019 and 2020 when PayPal still easily led the market.
Cryptocurrency

More than half of cryptocurrency owners used it to buy something in 2020, according to a May 2021 PYMNTS survey. That's been made a lot easier by the proliferation of cryptocurrency debit cards, which pull funds directly from a linked wallet of cryptocurrencies like dogecoin or ethereum. It's still a little surprising because, for a long time, cryptocurrency was considered more of an investment than a daily-use currency. A year passed between the 2009 debut of Bitcoin and the first exchange of bitcoin for goods, technically: A user paid someone 10,000 bitcoin to pay cash for pizzas from Papa John's for him. Many cryptocurrencies are in a bit of a freefall, so it might not be the most advantageous time to buy those same pizzas. This story originally appeared on Ironplane and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Pelosi to step down from House leadership

(The Center Square) – Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who has led her party as U.S. House Speaker and House Minority Leader for roughly two decades, announced Thursday that she would step down from her leadership role. Pelosi, who is 82, said she plans to continue representing her California district in Congress. “I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said, adding that “the hour...
Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., have introduced the Interactive Federal Review Act. The legislation would direct the Federal Highway Administration to select a minimum of 10 federal highway projects to demonstrate the use of interactive, digital, cloud-based platforms in carrying out the environmental analysis and community engagement processes required in FHWA projects. Wyoming currently has eight FHWA...
Health Highlights: Nov. 17, 2022​

Could wireless earbuds help boost poor hearing? Apple earbuds proved their mettle for helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss in new study. Read more Dangerous parasite that can infect people is found in U.S. foxes. The first two cases of a rare parasitic disease -- alveolar echinococcosis -- were identified in a man and woman in Vermont. It's also been found in two Vermont foxes, although fox-to-human transmission hasn't been confirmed. Read more Vaccine against deadly fentanyl might be near. The experimental shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the "high" that users crave. Read more FDA approves first lab-grown meat product. The agency said in a notice on Wednesday that a "cultivated chicken" product made by Upside Foods is safe to eat. Read more
