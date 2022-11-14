The Best-Paying American Cities for Accountants

Photo Credit: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Understanding the complexities of the U.S. tax code can be a challenge for any taxpayer to navigate alone, but major shifts at the federal level in recent years have made the tax landscape even more uncertain.

Under the Trump Administration and a Republican Congress, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the U.S. tax code. The package reduced tax rates for many businesses and individuals and changed a number of deductions and exemptions. But many of the provisions in the law are scheduled to expire over the next few years, potentially reversing the cuts for many U.S. households.

This year, with Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act . The highlights of the package included more than $700 billion in funding for clean energy and health care projects, but the bill also proposed raising revenue through a 15% corporate minimum tax and new investments in the IRS to collect taxes under the existing code. The White House estimates that increased spending on the IRS will produce savings of $124 billion over ten years.