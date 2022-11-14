ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law will provide an additional 80 billion dollars to the IRS over 10 years

The Inflation Reduction Act’s $80 billion of new investment for the IRS will end a long period of stagnant spending for the agency. Annual spending on the IRS has fallen by 8% in inflation-adjusted dollars over the last 10 years and had been mostly flat for the two decades prior. Over this period, the IRS has seen a significant decline in employment. In 1992, the IRS had a total of 116,673 full-time equivalents, but by 2021, the ranks of employees had fallen to 78,661.

