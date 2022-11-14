ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax enforcement will see a nearly 70 percent increase in funding

One of the primary areas of added investment under the Inflation Reduction Act for the IRS is enforcement. Funding for tax enforcement over the next decade is slated to grow by nearly 70%, from $66 billion to $112 billion. Much of this additional funding will be used to increase the headcount of IRS agents.

Amid the changing tax code and new efforts to step up enforcement, accountants and auditors may be in greater demand in the near future. Businesses, high earners, and even many regular households may require professional assistance to avoid or address audits and penalties. The Bureau of Labor Statistics cites the complex tax and regulatory environment as a factor likely to drive continued demand in the field, which is expected to grow by 6% over the next decade.

