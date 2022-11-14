Jennifer Lopez Tried The Hottest Bag Trend & It’s Surprisingly Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when Lizzo had a teeny tiny bag dangling from her fingers at the American Music Awards in 2019? Or when all of the It-girl models carried around puffy Bottega pouches ? These are some core handbag moments of the past, but what’s trending right now hearkens back to the early 2000s, which comes as no surprise considering the Y2K revival is very much still alive and well. The crescent bag is having a moment and all of the A-listers—including Jennifer Lopez—are on board with it.

The crescent bag, also known as the croissant bag, is exactly what you’d expect. It’s shaped like a half-moon and reminds you of the flaky French pastry everyone loves to munch on. So many top designers have embraced this trend, including Louis Vuitton, Loewe Miu Miu and Balenciaga , to name a few. However, not everyone has the cash to splurge on such investment pieces.

Thankfully, none other than J.Lo is saving the day with an $83 crescent bag that she recently wore. Charles & Keith’s Crescent Hobo Bag rivals all of its more expensive counterparts and here’s why. First, it has an amazing shape and plenty of structure, making it a piece everyone’s eyes will be glued to. Second, the gold-tone hardware adds an extra touch of sophistication and luxury. And third, the two circular zippers along with the latch closure on the strap are unique features that make this bag stand out among the rest.

It comes in a bright white color (which J.Lo wore ) that’s perfect for year-round wear, as well as a rich chocolate brown that would look especially stunning during fall and winter. You could follow J.Lo’s lead and style your Crescent Hobo Bag with a monochrome outfit (as seen in her stylist Mariel Haenn’s Instagram post ), or you could pair it with a bunch of mismatched colors, textures and patterns for the ultimate Y2K feel. Julia Fox recently wore a black Balenciaga crescent bag with a head-to-toe denim look, and honestly, I’m here for it. The Charles & Keith option would look so good with sporty accents, like bug-eye or wrap-around sunglasses.

Whichever way you go, you’re about to reach for this crescent bag literally 24/7 because it’s so versatile and chic. Shop it at Charles & Keith for $83 , which is quite the steal considering similar bags with designer price tags will run you up for thousands of dollars.

There’s no denying the Crescent Hobo Bag is a stunning accessory, but if you do have the coin to ball out, here are additional options that’ll instantly elevate any OOTD.