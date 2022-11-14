Read full article on original website
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests and zebras dead in Kenya amid prolonged drought
Hundreds of elephants, wildebeests, and zebras have died across Kenya amid the nation's longest drought in decades.
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
Nigeria Has Been Hit by Devastating Floods, With Authorities Blaming Themselves in Part for the Devastation
Over the last week, Nigeria has been hit by devastating floods, with authorities blaming themselves in part for the devastation. At least 600 people have died across the West African nation, with the disaster affecting two-thirds of the states. Nigeria is flooding and the US blows hot and cold. Up...
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant, believed to be the largest female tusker in Africa, has died
Africa's largest female tusker elephant has died. Dida, who is considered the matriarch of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya, died from natural causes this week, Kenya Wildlife Service said. She was believed to be between 60 and 65 years old. "Dida was a truly an iconic matriarch of Tsavo...
Climate change: Kilimanjaro's and Africa's last glaciers to go by 2050, says UN
Glaciers across the globe - including the last ones in Africa - will be unavoidably lost by 2050 due to climate change, the UN says in a report. Glaciers in a third of UN World Heritage sites will melt within three decades, a UNESCO report found. Mount Kilimanjaro's last glaciers...
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
New Owl Species Discovered On Tiny African Island In Gulf Of Guinea
Researchers in west Africa say they believe they’ve discovered a brand-new owl species. The Príncipe scops owl, as it is called, was found on a tiny tropical island off the coast of west Africa, located in the Gulf of Guinea. The researchers say they believe it is found...
As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing
As the world's population passed 8 billion people on Nov. 15, Sky News' Yousra Elbagir reports from Lagos, Nigeria, Africa's most populated city.Nov. 15, 2022.
As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
In mid-November 2022 the eight billionth person will be born, according to the United Nations. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations. The first is that the global population has been expanding at its slowest rate since 1950. The growth rate dropped below 1% in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue.
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
African nations can’t ‘adapt’ to the climate crisis. Here's what rich countries must do | Vanessa Nakate
There are 37 million people facing starvation in the Horn of Africa. Time for wealthier countries to adopt ‘loss and damage finance’, says climate activist Vanessa Nakate
The world's 8 billionth person was just born, UN projection shows — the first time the global population has been so big
The living population is bigger than it has ever been, but it is not a cause for concern, UN officials said.
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days hunting water. After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Then Leroshi found a patch of wettish sand in the sunbaked Ewaso Ng’iro riverbed. He brought a group of fellow herders to dig. They hit water and the jubilant young men broke into song, a traditional call to their cattle and camels.Harnessing Eastern Africa's groundwater could be a huge benefit for a region struggling to slake its thirst. Climate change is making drought more likely but, as in much of the continent, people in East Africa and the...
Watch Earth's Population Hit 8 Billion With Real-Time Tracker
We won't hit 9 billion for another 15 years as global population growth begins to slow amid plummeting birth rates
The Most Populous Countries in the World
The world population surpassed 8 billion on Tuesday, according to population projections made by the United Nations earlier this year. This shockingly comes just 11 years after the world population passed 7 billion. It has only taken 48 years for the world’s population to double. The U.N. projects that the world population will continue to […]
Gliding treefrogs, mini-males and burrowing frogs in trees: Why Melanesia is the world's tropical island frog hotspot
A chocolate treefrog that looks like a Freddo. Burrowing frogs which live in trees. Long-nosed frogs named after Pinocchio. Frogs which go straight from egg to froglet without stopping at tadpole. And large treefrogs which can glide from tree to tree. All these and many more are found only in...
Scientists Discover Mysterious New Owl Species With Unusual Hoot
With scientists around the world dedicating their lives to learning about the world around us, with hundreds of years of research behind them, you would think there’s nothing left to discover about the Earth’s 197-million-square-mile surface. The fact is, however, that what we think we know about our little blue planet is an ever-evolving tale. New discoveries are made all the time, with new species emerging on a daily basis. Among the species most recently discovered (in relative terms) is a strange new owl. Researchers dubbed the bird the Principe-Scops Owl, scientific name Otus bikegila.
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
Global Population Surpasses 8 Billion as Growth Poses Scarcity Challenges
The world's population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete...
