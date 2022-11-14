Read full article on original website
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?
PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.
