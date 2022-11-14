ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

By Manny Gomez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno.

Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister Yanelly and Yanelly’s daughter, Celine at their home in southwest Fresno.

RELATED: Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say

It is alleged that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera fired a 9mm handgun multiple times, killing both Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter Celine.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the felony complaint filed in Fresno County Superior Court alleges that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales committed two counts of murder – and the special circumstance of multiple murders. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera is also being charged with two enhancements of personal and intentional discharge of a firearm causing death.

If convicted of all charges, both Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales face life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to officials. The DA’s office is currently investigating whether or not to seek the death penalty and will make that announcement at a later date.

Officials say the defendants were arrested on November 9, in Fresno and then booked into the Fresno County Jail. The arraignment for both defendants is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 33 of the Fresno County Superior Court.

Comments / 5

Proud Liberal !
3d ago

Evil people 🙄 I hope they spend the rest of their miserable lives behind bars where they belong.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

