foxillinois.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
foxillinois.com
Donate vehicles to help kids of RMHC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday, Nov. 15 was National Vehicle Donation Day. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), including RMHC of Central Illinois, shared the impact vehicle donations can make on seriously ill children and families within their community. Funds from donated cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, and other...
foxillinois.com
Santa coming to town for Holiday Lights Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Get ready to line the streets of downtown Springfield to take in all the splendor of the Springfield Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade!. This 72-year-old Capital City tradition kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on December 3. The parade is part of DSI's Old Capitol Holiday Walks.
foxillinois.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
foxillinois.com
Slow start to Red Kettle Campaign in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Jacksonville Salvation Army says this year's Red Kettle Campaign is off to a slow start. Captain Chris Clarke revealed that the Salvation Army's goal for the kettle campaign this holiday season is $150,000, which will go towards the army's many services, as well as helping those in need.
foxillinois.com
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
foxillinois.com
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Park District closing golf courses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Park District is closing golf courses due to the current weather conditions. All Springfield Park Districts golf courses will be closed through Sunday. The park district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Nov. 21. All pro shops will be open for purchases from...
foxillinois.com
Springfield City Council discusses mobile tattoo parlor in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A mobile tattoo parlor is roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium. Some aldermen were not in support of a mobile tattoo parlor driving and parking around Springfield. The topic was brought up by Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso at Tuesday night’s...
foxillinois.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
foxillinois.com
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
foxillinois.com
City Council discusses safety on MacArthur Boulevard
Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to the area of MacArthur by...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
foxillinois.com
Family suing District 186 after deadly Lanphier High stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was fatally stabbed in November 2021 in front of the high school. The person accused of his murder is 16-year-old Kamyjiah...
foxillinois.com
ISP: Workers caught selling alcohol to minors
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — Multiple stores sold alcohol to minors in Macon County during November, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP). ISP says they ran an Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance. The goals of ACE are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving...
foxillinois.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
foxillinois.com
District 186 selects new board member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield District 186 announced Tuesday night that Jeff Tucka is the newest member of the school board. The appointment comes after the passing of long-time educator and board member Mike Zimmers. Tucka is a chemist for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and was sworn in...
foxillinois.com
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
foxillinois.com
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
foxillinois.com
Bond denied for man charged with murder in I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The auburn man who has been charged with murder has been denied bond. Shane Woods is charged with six separate counts, including first degree murder. Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on i-55 which resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman. Woods...
