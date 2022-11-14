Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, BLNK, MDB
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 23,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, AKRO, MAN
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 18,557 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRVL, COP, FSLY
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 53,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.9% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 23,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ
OHI Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $29.65 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
This Growth Stock Is Accelerating Into a Potential Recession. Time to Buy?
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was a market darling early in the pandemic, but lately the stock has looked like it could use an overhaul. Shares are down 63% over the last year as the buzz around e-commerce stocks has faded, and while the company's growth rate has slowed from the pandemic, it's still delivering solid growth, outperforming its e-commerce peers, and gaining market share from traditional auto parts retailers.
NASDAQ
Why Children's Place Stock Jumped Today
Shares of children's apparel retailer Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) were moving higher today after the company reported mixed results in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. The stock actually opened lower today but gained over the course of the trading session, perhaps because investors believed the apparel stock was oversold.
NASDAQ
Hedge Fund Starboard Value Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Starboard Value LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,719,857 shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 6, 2022 they reported 3,802,375 shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
3M (MMM) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics have returned +12.7% over the...
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/18/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. VISA INC (V) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry....
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.11), with the stock changing hands as low as $18.29 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
G1 Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 7.70 Mln Shares At $6.50/shr
(RTTNews) - G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, said that it priced an underwritten public offering of 7.70 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $50.05 million. In addition, G1 Therapeutics has granted the underwriters...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
NASDAQ
Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
NASDAQ
Why SEMrush Stock Fell This Week
Shares of SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR) were pulling back this week after the ad-targeting software company posted in-line results in its third-quarter earnings report, but offered disappointing guidance. As of Thursday's close, the stock was down 24.5% for the week. So what. Shares of SEMrush fell every day this week...
NASDAQ
After-Market Earnings Bonanza: Palo Alto, Gap, Ross, AMAT Beat
Markets closed modestly lower again today, despite weaker housing and manufacturing numbers ahead of the opening bell and solid earnings numbers from retailers Macy’s M and Kohl’s KSS. More hawkish talk from Fed President James Bullard doused the sentiment that appeared to keep heating up as investors look for the end of the Fed’s interest-rate-hike tunnel. The Dow slipped -0.02% on the day, the S&P 500 was -0.30%, the Nasdaq -0.35% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.76%.
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0