Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO