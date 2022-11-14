Read full article on original website
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Best Town To Be Stuck In Around Western New York
Here it comes!!! Depending on what forecast you believe or are confident in, there can be anywhere from 1-6 feet of snow coming to most of Western New York! This one is going to be a big one and the issue will be the duration of the storm. We are used to lake effect snow here in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. But which town is the best for hunkering down in?
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Erie County Executive Warns People To Work From Home During Snowstorm
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recommends that residents stay home and work from their house, if possible, during the snowstorm. Poloncarz told WGRZ Channel 2 that due to the severity of the storm, working from home is the safest option. It is going to be a very significant snow event...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
I-90 Thruway Will Soon Close Because of Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's by far the most popular topic in Western New York right now: the looming lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to drop anywhere from 1-4 feet of snow on the Buffalo and Western New York region from Thursday evening into Sunday. It just depends on where you live, in...
The Worst Snowstorms In Buffalo’s History
We are getting ready for a major snow event this weekend across Western New York and the amount of snow expected could turn into one of the worst snowstorms in the history of Buffalo. Right now looking at several different models, their amount of snow expected is around 2 to...
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
$120M warehouse project proposed for Grand Island parcel once eyed for Amazon
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Acquest Development Co. is looking to develop a large-scale warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island, eying the same parcel that the company pitched to Amazon for its regional warehouse. Under review by the Town of Grand Island Planning Board is a proposal from the...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Buffalo, NY
When most people think of places to visit in New York, chances are New York City is the first place that comes to mind. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that New York is brimming with fantastic destinations, and Buffalo is easily one of the best!. You’ll...
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
A waiting game as Buffalo and WNY on alert for potential snowfall rates as high a 5 inches per hour
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
Grand Island neighbors aren't all in on Radisson Hotel redevelopment plan
Grand Island neighbors share why they aren't all in when it comes to the Radisson Hotel redevelopment plans
This Country Diner In Western New York Is One-Of-A-Kind
If you have never been to this family-owned diner, you are missing out on a hidden gem in Western New York. This diner in Western New York gives off a country-feel the second you walk in – with the same kind of comfort you would feel as if you walked into Grandma’s house.
Niagara Falls woman racks up $33,000 E-ZPass bill, says never notified of issues
Tasha Huffman thought her E-ZPass had been functioning, until she was told she accumulated $33,000 in fees!
Western New York schools weigh options for Friday
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big question for parents: Should they be prepared for their kids to be home from school in the coming days?. "The most important thing to us is making sure that we make decisions that keep people safe," Hamburg Central School District superintendent Michael Cornell said.
Tasting Table
Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s
For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
Feet of snow to bury Buffalo as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season — and potentially in years — will...
The Snowiest Day In Buffalo New York History
As Western New York braces for another massive winter lake effort snowstorm this week, could it end up being a record-breaking storm?. Several different models are showing snow amounts ranging from 3 inches to over 48 inches all over Western New York between Thursday and Sunday evening. So if we...
