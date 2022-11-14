Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock FedEx Corporation (FDX) a Buy Now?
FDX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this package delivery company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) a Buy Now?
PYPL - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this technology platform and digital payments company have returned -1.5% over...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Zacks.com
What Makes Perdoceo Education (PRDO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock
LCTX - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Zacks.com
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks Seeing Insider Activity in 2022
Investors closely watch insider buys. And it’s easy to see why, as it’s always a confidence booster when a high-profile name invests further. Of course, it raises a valid question – who is defined as an insider?. An insider is defined by section 16 of the Security...
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Markets Slip This Hump Day; NVDA, CSCO Beat
TGT - Free Report) big miss on Q3 earnings this morning sent the stock down -13%, and the entire Retail sector down somewhat with it. The blue-chip index is now modestly in the green over the past five days, but still +11% over the past month. The S&P 500 closed...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy PBF Energy (PBF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
PVH vs. LVMUY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
PVH - Free Report) and LVMHMoet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (. LVMUY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Zacks.com
Can Genmab AS Sponsored ADR (GMAB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
GMAB - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
Pain or Gain Ahead of Semiconductor ETFs?
SMH - Free Report) NVDA - Free Report) has pioneered the rally with 41.7% gains in the past month. Most recently, Warren Buffett's Stake disclosure helped the space even more. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) grabbed a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), as the veteran investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion.
Zacks.com
3 Highly Ranked Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now
ADM - Free Report) Archer Daniels is a leading producer of food and beverage ingredients and goods made from agricultural products. Commodity prices have been high along with inflation, making companies that produce them the beneficiaries. To that note, Archer Daniels produces oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and more. The company...
Zacks.com
N-able (NABL) Moves 7.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
NABL - Free Report) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.6% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting...
Zacks.com
Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DLN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.72 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large...
Zacks.com
Is the Worst Over for Housing Stocks & ETFs?
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Housing Market: Affordability Continues To Decline. (8:15) - Should We Expect A Housing Crash Like 2008?. (20:50) - What Are The Rental Trends Around The United States. (25:20) - Will Homebuilders Continue To See Growth?. (31:40) - Stocks and ETFs To Keep On Your...
Zacks.com
Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
HDSN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 37.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.34 in the previous session. Hudson Technologies has gained 138.3% since the start of the year compared to the -9% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -21% return for the Zacks Industrial Services industry.
Comments / 0