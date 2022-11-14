ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
C. Heslop

Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents

The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Following Lt. Governor run, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler says she is working on abortion access ballot initiative

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Republicans dominated statewide election races for the top positions in the state, leaving Democratic candidates wondering what is next for them. Terri Pickens Manweiler, who ran against Republican Scott Bedke in the Lt. Governor race, said despite a disappointing election night, she is just getting started.
IDAHO STATE
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout

BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations. "All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho OKs death warrant for Gerald Pizzuto

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
MISSOULA, MT
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy