FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGMD Radio
Ocean City Police Charge Two Teens for Vehicle Break-ins
Two teenagers have been charged with thefts from vehicles that happened in June. Police say on the morning of June 11th, they investigated over 20 such complaints in the area of 26th Street to 28th Street on the bayside. Items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Leon Spry Jr, and Josiah Bolden—both 18—are each charged with several counts of theft. Surveillance footage in the area aided in the investigation.
worcesterda.com
Shirley Man Charged in Fatal Crash that Claimed Life of 16-Year-Old Girl
LEOMINSTER – A Shirley man was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday in connection with an October fatal crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Christopher Filz, 19, was arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by...
WBOC
Two Men Charged for Car Break-ins in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June. Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, DE – A home occupied by a 74-year-old man was shot at Monday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. At around 4:43 pm, the man reported hearing a single gunshot outside his house on Reynolds Pond Road. Responding police officers investigated and found a single bullet hole where a round struck the home. Police are continuing their investigation, but at this time, there are no suspects. Police have also come up empty-handed in their search for nearby surveillance video footage. The post Elderly man’s home shot at in Ellendale appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for child neglect, reckless endangerment
SNOW HILL, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. 33-year-old Tommy Beauchamp was found guilty by a jury last month on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on July 3, 2021, when Pocomoke City first responders were called to respond after a mother reported her 15-month-old son was having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the child to the hospital, EMS suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam completed at TidalHealth revealed that the child had heroin and alcohol in his system. The child was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and survived.
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Ellendale Area Home Struck by Gunfire
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred east of Ellendale late Monday afternoon. Troopers said that at around 4:43 p.m., they responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old man present at the home heard a single gunshot and contacted police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the home had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
shoredailynews.com
Five indicted in racketeering charges
Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges. Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting of a Juvenile
The Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Frankford area on Sunday night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers responded to a residence at the 30000 block of Gum Road for a reported shooting. As troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 10-year-old juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso area. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. The circumstances and motive surrounding this incident are actively being investigated at this time.
shoredailynews.com
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase
The suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon at the Maryland line. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in question was initiated in Cheriton and the pursuit began. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Department canceled their...
Maryland Man Airlifted To Hospital With Burns After Lighting Grill With Gasoline: Fire Marshal
A Maryland man suffered extensive burns to both of his arms after lighting a charcoal grill with gasoline and getting caught in the flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In St. Mary's County, first responders were dispatched to Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway shortly...
Man Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Premeditated Murder Of Woman In Lusby
A Maryland man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for the premeditated murder of a woman earlier this year, according to the Calvert County State's Attorney's Office. Lusby resident Travis Benjamin Ridgely, 35, has been sentenced to life in prison suspended to 35 years of active incarceration for...
Man shot Millsboro, police investigating
MILLSBORO, DE – Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that took place Thursday in Millsboro that sent a 30-year-old man to the hospital. Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 25000 block of Oak Street at around 1:30 pm. “Upon their arrival, troopers contacted a 30-year-old man from Millsboro who had been shot once in his left thigh by an unknown male subject during an altercation,” the Delaware State Police said today. “The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the wound.” There were no other injuries reported in this shooting. Detectives The post Man shot Millsboro, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed While Fleeing From Police
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on November 11, 2022, in the Frankford area as Phillip Bratton, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit...
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
WBOC
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
WMDT.com
Two retired deputies win lawsuit against Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – The Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police says one of its members and another retired Deputy have won a lawsuit against Wicomico County. Retired Wicomico Deputies Mike Bowers and Sam Workman claimed that the County erred when calculating their line-of-duty disability retirement pensions by requiring them to pay back certain worker’s compensation benefits that accused before their retirement. In addition, because retired employees are no longer bargaining unit members, they cannot use the employee grievance process through the FOP.
