Louisville, KY

wataugaonline.com

Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | 3 factors that explain Louisville's 0-3 start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Bellarmine game, it was a missed free throw and two missed field goal attempts in the final minute that troubled the University of Louisville men's basketball team. In the Wright State game, it was a turnover and a failure to defend the visitors' final...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Athletics announces the hiring of two new varsity coaches.

Both of these individuals are Cub alumni who have been involved with their sports for a number of years. In recent meetings, the School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Phillip Wimpee as the Varsity Wrestling Coach and Kyle Harsin as the interim Varsity Baseball Coach. “Both of these...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
LOUISVILLE, KY

