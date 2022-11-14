Read full article on original website
The Louisville actress giving away millions
wataugaonline.com
Men’s Basketball Stays Unbeaten With Historic Win At Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — App State secured a signature victory in dramatic fashion Tuesday night, winning 61-60 at Louisville. The Mountaineers, who are off to their first 3-0 start since the 1997-98 season, scored the opening basket 29 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way, as head coach Dustin Kerns‘ squad built the advantage to as many as 16 points in the first half.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 3 factors that explain Louisville's 0-3 start
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the Bellarmine game, it was a missed free throw and two missed field goal attempts in the final minute that troubled the University of Louisville men's basketball team. In the Wright State game, it was a turnover and a failure to defend the visitors' final...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Payne says 'there's no dark cloud' over winless Louisville heading to Maui
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As college basketball destinations go, there is none better than Maui. I’m sorry Cameron Indoor, Pauley Pavilion, Rupp Arena or any other basketball palace that Bellarmine will play in during the next week. Maui is one of the most beautiful places on earth. And the...
wdrb.com
14-year-old Louisville girl leads 11-year-old volleyball team to undefeated championship season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jordan Jones just led a team of 11-year-old Louisville girls to an undefeated championship season. On its face, it's the story of a great team finishing a perfect year. What makes it unique? Jordan is 14-years old. A freshman at Louisville Collegiate School, she's been playing...
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Appalachian State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Appalachian State at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 15, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
953wiki.com
Madison Athletics announces the hiring of two new varsity coaches.
Both of these individuals are Cub alumni who have been involved with their sports for a number of years. In recent meetings, the School Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Phillip Wimpee as the Varsity Wrestling Coach and Kyle Harsin as the interim Varsity Baseball Coach. “Both of these...
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Take a look inside Topgolf 3 days before its grand opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf's 82nd venue and its first in Kentucky opens Friday in St. Matthews. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot building at Oxmoor Center features an outdoor driving range with climate-controlled golf bays, giving pros and amateurs a shot at the fun year-round. Pricing runs between $28 to $48 an hour for use one of the 102 climate-controlled hitting bays.
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Wave 3
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday. The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard. “The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
wdrb.com
Men revisit Louisville shooting locations seen in Bill Murray's 'Stripes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To the drivers passing by, Matt Lish and his nephew, Samuel, look like really enthusiastic tourists. They're pointing and taking pictures. In reality, they're homegrown "movie dudes": the kind of guys who know their favorite films, word-for-word, and aren't afraid to recite those lines to whoever will listen.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
wdrb.com
Big Bad Breakfast's 2nd Louisville location pays tribute to Dean Corbett
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's second Big Bad Breakfast location opened Tuesday on Norton Healthcare Boulevard in east Louisville. The brunch spot — in the building formerly housing Corbett's — will pay tribute to Dean Corbett by putting "Deano's Scamble" on the specialty menu. The dish features mushrooms, scrambled eggs, bourbon glazed onions, deep fried oysters, truffle aioli and sherry vinaigrette-dressed arugula topped with goat cheese crumbles.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
