17 Asians Share The Most Messed-Up Way A Non-Asian Person Has Hit On Them, And I'm Actually Gagging
"His mother also apologized for not having chopsticks when serving me rice."
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
The US Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the US Department of Agriculture.
China reports 25,353 new COVID cases for Nov 17 vs 23,276 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China reported 25,353 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 17, of which 2,362 were symptomatic and 22,991 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
These fireball-dropping drones are on the frontlines of wildfire prevention
As US wildfires have grown larger and deadlier in recent years, one company is using drones and fire-starting "dragon eggs" to help prevent extreme blazes and save firefighters' lives. Drone Amplified, a Nebraska-based startup, is using unmanned aerial technology to improve one of the oldest and most-effective methods of preventing...
Inflatable heat shield a 'huge success' that could land humans on Mars, NASA says
When a large experimental heat shield inflated in space and faced the brutal reentry of Earth's atmosphere last week, the aeroshell survived — and NASA officials have deemed it a "huge success." The technology demonstration could be the foundation of landing technology that puts humans on the surface of...
