California State

CBS 8

Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reports first flu, RSV death in child under 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a young child due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection, also known as RSV. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?

SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

80-year-old hunter tracking deer fires shots to tell wife he’s lost, Michigan cops say

An 80-year-old hunter had been missing for several hours when his wife heard him fire several shots, according to Michigan State Police. This signaled to her that he was lost. State troopers were called to Lovells Township at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a news release. The wife reported her husband was tracking a deer when he disappeared in the woods.
MICHIGAN STATE
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE

