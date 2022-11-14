Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID-19 numbers spiking at rate similar to summer surge, latest data show
Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have climbed quickly in California in recent weeks, likely fueled at least in part by new, contagious COVID-19 subvariants overtaking older strains, as well the arrival of colder weather. The statewide daily case rate jumped to 8.8 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health...
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
KTVU FOX 2
California reports first flu, RSV death in child under 5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a young child due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection, also known as RSV. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19."
rosevilletoday.com
Kaiser Permanente responds to planned Nurses Strike in Roseville and Northern California
Roseville, Calif.- In response to the article, Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike, Kaiser Permanente reached out to Roseville Today to share their position regarding the planned strike and ongoing labor negotiations. Their unedited response in its entirety is provided below. Our nurses’...
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Thousands of California children are being arrested on K-12 campuses. Why?
SACRAMENTO - Videos of Children being handcuffed at school often make headlines and go viral. While you may assume those viral incidents are rare exceptions, a CBS News investigation finds that arrests at elementary schools are more common than you may think.Nationwide, thousands of children are arrested each year at K through 8th-grade schools and data reveals those students are disproportionately black or have disabilities. Students, like this boy, who we'll call CB. Officer body camera video captures one of the four times CB was handcuffed at his Southern California school, according to court records. This time, he was handcuffed for refusing to...
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
80-year-old hunter tracking deer fires shots to tell wife he’s lost, Michigan cops say
An 80-year-old hunter had been missing for several hours when his wife heard him fire several shots, according to Michigan State Police. This signaled to her that he was lost. State troopers were called to Lovells Township at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a news release. The wife reported her husband was tracking a deer when he disappeared in the woods.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
TODAY.com
California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
Missing California woman found dead, ex-husband arrested
Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect.
Fox40
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tribes celebrate as biggest dam removal project in history is about to start in California
The biggest dam-removal project in history moved one step closer to reality Thursday after the federal government cleared a key regulatory hurdle that would allow demolition to begin on four hydroelectric dams along California’s border with Oregon. The decision Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows PacifiCorp, a...
KTLA.com
Here is why 22 California lawyers recently lost their licenses to practice
Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients. Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday. In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far. Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
Comments / 0