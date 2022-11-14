ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Fountain
2d ago

I guarantee you that just as Google misused people of those states personal information the states will misuse the funds they receive from those lawsuits. It should be illegal for states to receive those funds on behalf of the people who were actually harmed. They should be the only ones entitled to receive anything. Let's start some legislation on a federal level to make that a reality. I bet that will not only free up a lot of courts but it will free up a lot of DA's to pursue other things.

Penny
2d ago

why are the states getting the money? it should go to the consumers that were being tracked

RD
2d ago

We want get a penny of it even though it was the Citizens it happens to.

