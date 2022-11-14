ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

fox5dc.com

Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning

In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
13News Now

Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
VIRGINIA STATE
Field & Stream

Bowfishermen Arrow a Pair Virginia State-Record Catfish

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced this past Thursday that the top spots in the state’s bowfishing record category for both blue and flathead catfish have been bested. The new state-record blue cat with a bow came out of the Rappahannock River and weighed nearly 70 pounds, while the state’s largest recorded flathead—with an official weight of 48 pounds—was recently arrowed in the waters of Belmont Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Youngkin extends time flags to fly at half-staff

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will continue to fly at half-staff for a couple of days. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the flags lowered until sunset Thursday. The original order had the flags returning to normal at sunset on Tuesday. This is...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know

A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap

The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”. Virginia’s “Commonwealth...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep

ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, for their absolutely delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
VIRGINIA STATE

