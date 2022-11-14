Read full article on original website
November is now ‘Virginia Oyster Month’ in recognition of oyster farmers, watermen
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced that Governor Glenn Youngkin has proclaimed November as Virginia Oyster Month in recognition of the work of oyster farmers, or watermen, across the commonwealth.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
fox5dc.com
Virginia residents organize against data center rezoning
In northern Virginia, a victory for homeowners who suspected a data center was headed to their community. It took some detective work on their end to figure out what was happening. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Fairfax County with how this all played out.
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores have announced their operating hours for the holiday season.
Bivalent COVID-19 booster demand wanes in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of kids could avoid going to the hospital this winter if a certain number of them get their COVID-19 booster shots. That’s according to a new study out this week from The Commonwealth Fund. It comes as children’s hospitals, like CHKD in Norfolk, are...
cardinalnews.org
Snowfall varies dramatically in our region. Guess what this year’s will be in our snowfall competition.
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Snowfall is a terrible place to start if you’re seeking to find patterns or trends in regional climate. Rather than skiing smooth slopes, snowfall totals bounce up...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Bowfishermen Arrow a Pair Virginia State-Record Catfish
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced this past Thursday that the top spots in the state’s bowfishing record category for both blue and flathead catfish have been bested. The new state-record blue cat with a bow came out of the Rappahannock River and weighed nearly 70 pounds, while the state’s largest recorded flathead—with an official weight of 48 pounds—was recently arrowed in the waters of Belmont Bay.
cbs19news
Youngkin extends time flags to fly at half-staff
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will continue to fly at half-staff for a couple of days. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the flags lowered until sunset Thursday. The original order had the flags returning to normal at sunset on Tuesday. This is...
NBC Washington
On Dec. 5, Virginia's HOV Rules Will Change on I-66. Here's What to Know
A big warning for drivers in Northern Virginia: Changes are coming to Interstate 66, both inside and outside the Capital Beltway. HOV requirements along the entire length of I-66, from Rosslyn to Gainesville, will go from HOV-2 to HOV-3 starting Dec. 5. All other drivers will have to pay to use the toll lanes.
Virginia Department of Education unveils proposed changes to history standards
Gov. Youngkin's administration proposed changes to overhaul Virginia's history and social science learning standards that supporters praised but critics called "politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum."
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
Augusta Free Press
Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap
The National Telecommunications Information Administration is awarding a Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Planning Grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The award, totaling $4,999,975.50, was announced by Congressman A. Donald McEachin of Virginia on Wednesday, and will support the “Commonwealth Connect Plan.”. Virginia’s “Commonwealth...
Virginia bucks national trend when it comes to sheep
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to livestock, Virginia is probably better known for hogs and cattle, but the number of sheep being raised in the commonwealth is on the rise. There are an estimated 78-thousand head of sheep on Virginia farms. That bucks the national trend. The number of sheep being raised […]
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, for their absolutely delicious food.
NBC12
State Crime Commission studies DUI enforcement in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Families who have lost loved ones in crashes caused by drunk drivers shared their grief. And law enforcement officials expressed their determination that more needs to be done. “The Crime Commission needs to help us. The General Assembly needs to help us,” said Caroline County Sheriff...
