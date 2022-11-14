Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
fox7austin.com
Earthquake in West Texas; tremors reportedly felt in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An earthquake in West Texas caused tremors that were reportedly felt in Austin. The National Weather Service out of Midland says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 and happened northwest of Pecos. A staff member of the University of Texas at Austin sent an email...
MetalSucks
Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13
As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes vacant house fire off Cesar Chavez in east Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in East Austin on Thursday. The structure fire call came in at around 6:46 a.m. at 1403 E. Cesar Chavez Street. The fire was put out quickly and limited to one room. Fire officials say the...
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to the media Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported that they believe Patterson's body was discovered not...
KVUE
'Very sweet man' | Veteran killed in Dallas air show crash made lasting impression on vintage plane enthusiast
HOUSTON — One of the six men killed when two planes collided at the Dallas Air Show is being remembered fondly by a WWII aviation enthusiast who met him briefly earlier this year. Arleigh Hertzler was thrilled when he got a chance to see the B-17 Flying Fortress in...
Texas French Bread reopens in new patio space next door to former home
AUSTIN, Texas — After Texas French Bread was destroyed in a fire in January, the bakery and restaurant reopened with a new outdoor garden space this week in Austin. The patio area is next door to its original address in the Heritage neighborhood on Rio Grande Street. Owner of...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 1500 block of U.S. 183 at around 1:50 a.m.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
KVUE
B-17 that went down in Dallas mid-air crash was 'meticulously maintained,' according to man who previously flew it
DALLAS — Two things drew Dr. Rick Hecker to the Gulf Coast wing of the Commemorative Air Force: Family and a chance to fly history. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was coming out of a lengthy restoration process and was going back into service, Hecker said, and he wanted to be as close to it as possible.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
KWTX
North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
fox7austin.com
'She had a huge heart': Mother of woman killed by retired DPS trooper in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Two months after two women were murdered by a retired DPS trooper in Elgin, the mother of one of those women is speaking out. "It's a hurt that is unexplainable until you actually get through it. No mother should have to bury their child," said Randi Mitchell’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns.
Texas French Bread reopens in same location with outdoor garden space after January fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Austin staple Texas French Bread is reopening with an outdoor garden space 10 months after a fire destroyed the original building. On Jan. 25, 2022, the bakery near the University of Texas at Austin campus suffered a mechanical failure that caused the entire building to go up in flames. The damage totaled to around $1.1 million to the structure and $500,000 worth of damage to items within the building.
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Family, Austin police search for answers in 1995 Thanksgiving murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 24 will mark the 27th Thanksgiving Stephen Arevalo’s family spends without him. The 30-year-old father was killed on the holiday in 1995. "He had two daughters, and he was described as being a good husband and father to those children. Of course, they're grown up now. And they've grown up without their father," said Sgt. Matt Sanders of the Austin Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit.
TxDOT breaks ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project
On Tuesday, TxDOT broke ground on the I-35 Capital Express South Project.
Comments / 1