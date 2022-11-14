Tricia and Ken Jarecki have sold the fresh pasta business that they started in 1992 to newly minted food entrepreneur Chad Brosher for an undisclosed price. Vermont Fresh Pasta began in the basement of the couple's Killington restaurant and has grown over the years to operate in a 5,500-square-foot facility in Proctorsville where a team of 10 produces an average weekly 2,000 pounds of ravioli and other pastas. Bestsellers include ravioli in flavors such as quattro formaggio and butternut squash. The product line, which also features sauces such as pesto and Alfredo, is distributed fresh to restaurants, colleges, hospitals and retail stores throughout New England and western New York, the Jareckis said.

CAVENDISH, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO