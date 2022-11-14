Read full article on original website
Crown Point Realtors donate to local food shelves
REGION – The Crown Point Board of Realtors gave $5,000 to local food shelves and the Vermont Foodbank recently. At their last meeting, the board voted unanimously to help the local food shelves with a $1,000 check to each establishment. The Springfield Family Center, Black River Good Neighbors, the Chester Family Center, and Our Place in Bellows Falls, all received the funds prior to the holiday season.
South Londonderry Winter Market
SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Winter Pop-Up Market. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Londonderry Depot Station. The Winter Market in South Londonderry is back! Come to the Historic Depot Station (off Route 100) on Saturday, Nov. 19th from 9am to 1pm for hot food and locally-made crafts.
Rutland’s own Emerald City
The region’s civic leaders, community advocates, business owners, nonprofit professionals, and others representing the innumerable talents of the Killington-Rutland community gathered Monday evening, Nov. 14, to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of The Hub CoWorks in downtown Rutland. For this former Manhattanite to compare the buzz of anticipation in...
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Killington to purchase new town administrative building
KILLINGTON TO PURCHASE NEW TOWN ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING ALLOWING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A YOUTH & SENIOR CENTER IN CURRENT TOWN HALL. Killington vows to create a sense of place for visitors and community pride with new purchase. KILLINGTON, VT. (November 15, 2022) – As residents and visitors pull off Route 100...
U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum
Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
Cheshire Medical Center names new, permanent Chief Nursing Officer
KEENE, NH – Cheshire Medical Center has named its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). According to a news release, Anne Tyrol, MHA, MSN, RN, CEN, CENP, is taking over the position. She’s been the acting CNO for the last four months and officially took over the position permanently on October 30th.
Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades
Sale of a potential 20-year bond would finance a new skating rink roof and refrigeration system, field lighting and a maintenance building at the municipally owned Living Memorial Park. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro proposes $4.3 million in recreation and park upgrades.
Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale
LUDLOW, Vt. – There will be a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Church of Annunciation, Ludlow, Vt. A wonderful selection of homemade items by the Church of Annunciation and Holy Name of Mary. Baked goods for everyone, with lunch available. For more information, call 802-882-3286 or 802-226-7842.
Students plant native trees for water quality and wildlife
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The Windham Conservation District and the River Valley Technical Center partnered with local landowners and the Vermont Land Trust to plant native trees and shrubs along a tributary of Sacketts Brook in Westminster on Oct. 27. Students, under the direction of John Harmer, spent the morning learning about riparian planting practices while helping the district to plant 260 native shrubs and trees. “The students did a terrific job on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said District Manager Cory Ross.
Forest Service, Christmas Tree permits
RUTLAND, Vt. – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:
LTE: Warm Hands Warm Hearts Coat Drive
The Chester/Andover Warm Hands Warm Hearts Annual Coat Drive held on Oct. 21 and 22, 2022, at the Chester Baptist Church was a huge success. We accepted so many wonderful donations from local entities and those on the outskirts. Thank you to all. No piece is too big or too small :
Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit
Plaintiff attorneys said payments will be going out to about 1,500 more property owners in Bennington and Shaftsbury. They said the process has been disrupted by fraudulent claims and the role of an out-of-state company that unnecessarily offered to help beneficiaries for a fee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hundreds of Bennington-area residents have received checks from chemical contamination lawsuit.
Founders Sell Vermont Fresh Pasta After 30 Years
Tricia and Ken Jarecki have sold the fresh pasta business that they started in 1992 to newly minted food entrepreneur Chad Brosher for an undisclosed price. Vermont Fresh Pasta began in the basement of the couple's Killington restaurant and has grown over the years to operate in a 5,500-square-foot facility in Proctorsville where a team of 10 produces an average weekly 2,000 pounds of ravioli and other pastas. Bestsellers include ravioli in flavors such as quattro formaggio and butternut squash. The product line, which also features sauces such as pesto and Alfredo, is distributed fresh to restaurants, colleges, hospitals and retail stores throughout New England and western New York, the Jareckis said.
After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard
After a chaotic week, Chelsea residents and officials agreed to get back on track with a plan to elect new Selectboard members. The town road foreman, whose disagreements with the board were at the center of the controversy, is said to have returned to duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 4 resignations, Chelsea officials announce plan to rebuild Selectboard.
New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million
The portfolio of the new owner, Chinburg Properties, includes multiple former mills that have been redeveloped into residential and commercial spaces. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire firm buys historic Bennington mill complex for $5.75 million.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
Some Vermont ski resorts ready to start their lifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders won’t have to wait much longer to hit the slopes. Killington and Stowe both plan to open before the weekend hits. Ski Vermont says the snowfall plus the snow guns running mean places like Sugarbush could run their lifts this weekend as planned.
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
