Burleigh County, ND

More traffic expected in Burleigh next weekend for holiday

By Lauren Davis
KX News
 3 days ago

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Snow is still being cleared from last week’s storm, and over the weekend in Burleigh County, there were several cars that had gotten stuck.

And some had even run off the road.

One sergeant for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says a lot of vehicles have been abandoned on the roads.

And the interstate was a common place for car wrecks.

The Sheriff’s Department wants drivers to remain careful, because the department expects to see more car crashes soon, because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“There’s gonna be a lot more traffic. There’s gonna be a lot of college kids that are home to spend time with the family. That’s going to make the crashes increase, I would foresee. Only because there’s more people. and when you get younger age people out on the roads, there’s a lot of inexperience when it comes to driving especially in this type of weather,” said Sergeant Jared Lemieux, who works Patrol for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

He says the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department often partners with the North Dakota Highway Patrol to keep the roads safe.

Related
valleynewslive.com

Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bismarck needs YOU to help decide the fate of East Main Avenue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck and the Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization are reaching out to those near East Main Avenue to see how the area fits into the city’s Together 2045 plan. To be sure that the area is used in the best way possible, this study of the community includes 7th-26th […]
BISMARCK, ND
New business in Bismarck: Vivié Scooters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new way residents can explore North Dakota. Vivié Scooters is a new Bismarck business aiming to bring the culture of scooters, e-bikes, and kick scooters to the community. After a vacation in Florida around 10 years ago, the owners, Chris and Linette...
BISMARCK, ND
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
MANDAN, ND
The Blizzard Boys : cleaning up their community

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Our city and state workers are not the only ones out cleaning up our streets. This is a story sent in by a few of our viewers. Apparently, there’s a crew of men who call themselves the Blizzard Boys who are currently detailing driveways for the community to get out.
BISMARCK, ND
Lining up another shot

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan icon is lining up another shot at business. The Silver Dollar Bar is applying for a new liquor license. The bar was forced to shut down in June 2021 after its liquor license was not renewed by the Mandan City Commission. Among the reasons...
MANDAN, ND
