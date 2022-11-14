Read full article on original website
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of food
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Current Publishing
Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds celebrate sixth Grand National title
The Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds added another chapter to their success story. CHS won its sixth Bands of America Grand National Championship title Nov. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The other titles came in 2005, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. “It was also our 26th consecutive appearance...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Noblesville High School broadcast journalism students win award
Noblesville High School broadcast journalism students recently won the Hoosier Star award from the Indiana High School Press Association for their newsmagazine, Around the County. From left, Mason Mundy, Maya McDonald, Sayne Jeong, Liz Myers and Alexis Gleim. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)
WISH-TV
Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
Current Publishing
Playwright draws on career to pen ‘Opening Hank’
Garret Mathews has long been fascinated with the life of legendary country singer Hank Williams. “As a writer, I marvel that this fellow with a very limited education was able to write some hauntingly beautiful lyrics that will last forever,” the Carmel resident said. “Hank was probably the first big-time singer to pen his own material. Folks like (Frank) Sinatra depended on others to craft the lyrics and melodies.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Current Publishing
Carmel Middle School takes on ‘High School Musical’
“High School Musical Jr.” takes the full-scale production of “High School Musical,” weeds out the extra fluff, gets straight to the story and adapts it to middle school voices. “When dealing with middle schoolers, you want to get to the point of the story and give them...
Current Publishing
Noblesville High School takes on ‘Chicago’
For Noblesville High School junior Sean Wood, playing the role of a villainous protagonist has been enjoyable. Wood plays Roxie Hart in the school’s production of “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 at NHS. “In Roxie’s mind, she is the absolute heroine,” Wood said. “She is a...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Indianapolis is defying the state’s high youth incarceration rate
In an empty retail space on the far east side of Indianapolis, about 30 boys pull plastic chairs into a circle. They met up here a couple times a month. “Some of you guys, man – been through so much in your lives, and are still going through it but you still persevere, man,” said Kareem Hines, the group’s leader, as he walks around the circle addressing the group at the start of the two-hour session.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
1982: Bye-bye Burger Chef, hello Hardee’s
The parent company of Hardee’s completed its purchase of the Indianapolis-based Burger Chef chain in 1982. Restaurants began phasing out the Burger Chef name shortly thereafter.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville kicks off Phase I of Reimagine Pleasant Street project
Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, city officials say Pleasant Street will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity to create a safe, vibrant corridor for residents to drive, walk, or bike to downtown Noblesville. Officials say these upgrades will provide a critical east-west connection for travelers, making it easier to travel across town.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Current Publishing
Carmel city councilor Finkam announces 2023 run for mayor
Sue Finkam is proud of the role she’s played in Carmel’s growth and success in the last decade as a city councilor representing the Northeast District. With her political experience and business success as an entrepreneur, Finkam believes she’s fine-tuned the skills needed to pursue a new position: mayor of Carmel.
Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
Current Publishing
Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north
Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
