Window repairman says he pulled adults out of home in BA murder-suicide

A local window repairman says he broke through the front door of a Broken Arrow home and immediately saw two people on the floor dead after what police say was a murder-suicide .

“Hello, hello, anybody home?" can be heard in a video showing a handful of people walking up to a smoke-filled home near near Houston and Elm on Oct. 27.

Michael Konshin says he was a baseball’s throw away from the smoky house. Neighbors eventually joined in to help before police of firefighters could get there.

“Someone's in there. Is that shoes? Someone’s in there," neighbors said.

They saw bodies — two of them in the front room.

“Ready go ahead. Grab the legs and pull the door," they said.

Konshin told 2 News he kicked in the door, which was already open. His co-worker was filming the entire thing.

“There was a lot of smoke in there, but I saw feet of people," Konshin said.

The feet more than likely belonged to who police identified as Brian and Brittney Nelson who they found dead in the front room.

“I didn’t see any guns, but there was a lot of blood," Konshin said.

Konshin says he dragged the two adults out to the front porch, and they were covered in blood. He said the man was in his underwear with cowboy boots on. He had on a mask, and belt with empty shotgun shells.

Konshin says both adults were covered in paint of all different colors. He said that the inside of the house was disheveled with broken glass and other objects, and it looked like an explosion, but he only remembers hearing one boom that afternoon.

Konshin says he didn’t know six children were in the back of the house — the only place where he saw fire. But if he did know they were in there, he said he'd more than likely try to save them.

2 News reached out to Broken Arrow police and Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins said investigators are actively waiting on the medical examiner's report before they could comment further on the investigation.



