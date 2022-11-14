Kerncest Audubon Society will host a field trip to the recently-named Wild and Scenic River in Surprise Canyon this Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet at the Park-and-Ride lot at the corner of Highway 178 and Richmond Road at 8 a.m. On the way to hike in Surprise Canyon, in migration a very birdy one of our local Wild and Scenic Rivers, we will stop for about a half hour visit to see animals recently rounded up and held at the BLM corral on highway 178 just east of Ridgecrest. There will be a BLM employee there to tell us something about the animals and the roundup.

