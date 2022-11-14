Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s the day! CAPK’s annual holiday food drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Community Action Partnership of Kern, also known as CAPK, works to keep those in need fed throughout the year but it needs your help to do that. Food from CAPK goes to communities across Kern. Hundreds of families lined a church parking lot in Tehachapi Tuesday where the Salvation Army […]
After School Satanic Club to be held at Golden Hills Elementary School
The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance will be holding an after-school club dedicated to science and community projects at Golden Hills Elementary School beginning December 5th.
3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue. When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 15
Officer initiated activity at Cerro Coso Community College, S College Heights Bl, Ridgecrest. . Disposition:. Officer initiated activity at W Upjohn Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Information Received. 00:53 CHILD ENDANGERMENT 2211150003. Officer initiated activity at W Wilson Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) 2 juvs footbailed/LS running SB China. Lake. Disposition: Arrest...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fire engulfs double wide trailer
On Wednesday, the Kern County Fire Department Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple reports of a mobile home on fire in the 1600 block of Saguaro St. in Inyokern. According to a fire department news release, firefighters found a double wide mobile home well involved with fire upon arrival. Firefighters...
Bakersfield Californian
TUSD superintendent alerts parents to reasons ‘After School Satan Club’ can meet at school
TEHACHAPI — In a letter to parents dated Tuesday, Tehachapi Unified School District Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district has approved use of the cafeteria at Golden Hills Elementary School by an organization called the After School Satan Club. The superintendent noted that the district has long allowed varied...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Audubon to host field trip to Surprise Canyon, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Corral
Kerncest Audubon Society will host a field trip to the recently-named Wild and Scenic River in Surprise Canyon this Saturday, Nov. 19. Meet at the Park-and-Ride lot at the corner of Highway 178 and Richmond Road at 8 a.m. On the way to hike in Surprise Canyon, in migration a very birdy one of our local Wild and Scenic Rivers, we will stop for about a half hour visit to see animals recently rounded up and held at the BLM corral on highway 178 just east of Ridgecrest. There will be a BLM employee there to tell us something about the animals and the roundup.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider contract
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider approval of a contract with The Wellness Project for virtual psychologists. State and Federal laws and regulations require school districts to assess students who have been referred for special education services in all...
KGET 17
Woman arrested in connection to Rosamond homicide
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an...
Lake Isabella man dead following crash on Mountain Hwy 99
One man is dead and another is injured following a crash on Mountain Highway 99 around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The crash took place south of Corral Creek.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Man arrested on burglary charges
On Nov. 11 at 8:02 a.m., the Ridgecrest Police Department responded to a report of a possible residential burglary in progress at a residence in the 600 block of West Garis Avenue. Upon arrival, a nearby neighbor advised them he observed a male subject, later determined to be Kyle Wisdom, 27, of Ridgecrest, wearing a red sweatshirt jumping fences, according to a police news release.
Bakersfield Now
One dead after rollover crash on Mountain Hwy 99
KERNVILLE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a deadly rollover crash on Mountain Highway 99,south of Corral Creek on Monday at around 3:15 a.m. Officials said that the driver was driving north, and allowed his vehicle to drift off the road, where he lost control and...
Comments / 0