Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes
Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance. Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about...
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening. Both campaigns were eyeing results trickling in from the state’s two largest counties, Clark, home...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Federal judge in Phoenix to issue temporary restraining order against ballot 'watchers'
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Phoenix is set to issue a temporary restraining order against a group of people accused of intimidating voters in the Valley. A full written order was issued for a temporary restraining order against the ballot box watchers with Clean Elections USA following voter intimidation in the Valley last month.
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
Catherine Cortez Masto delivers victory speech after win that gave Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivered a campaign victory speech Sunday morning in Las Vegas after winning re-election to the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto's campaign called it a "come-from-behind" victory that gives Democrats a majority in the Senate. She will deliver the speech at Carpenters International...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats
Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Race for Nevada’s secretary of state seat could determine next presidential election
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is challenging Republican Jim Marchant, who pledged to ‘fix’ country and secure Trump victory in 2024
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance
The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
Pennsylvania ballot fight could drag on long after Election Day; thousands of votes in limbo
The legal fight in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots with missing or incorrect dates could drag on for weeks after Election Day, forcing courts to make the final decision on whether thousands of votes can be counted. The battle is playing out in both in state and federal court against the...
Alaska Senate Election Results 2022
In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has faced a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Because no candidate on the ballot will reach 50%, the contest now proceeds to a ranked choice runoff as per the state's rules. While the seat will be won by a Republican, the ranked choice voting process will determine the winner.
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled, as does control of the chamber.
Why Arizona election results are taking days
Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor.Arizona's votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn't new, although in cycles past, the intervening pause has become a contentious time some candidates have used to cast doubts about an election's integrity.Here's a rundown on how things are shaking out as Arizona's ongoing vote count continues:WHAT'S OUTSTANDING?No winners have been called in all of Arizona's top-of-the-ticket races, including Democratic Sen....
