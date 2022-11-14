ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Supreme Court suspends court order invalidating election challenger guidance

The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday suspended a Michigan Court of Claims order — celebrated by Republicans — that required revisions to the instructions for election observers that monitor polling locations and absentee ballot counting rooms. The Michigan Supreme Court's order leaves in place for the general election the same poll challenger guidelines used in the recent August primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Alaska Senate Election Results 2022

In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has faced a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Because no candidate on the ballot will reach 50%, the contest now proceeds to a ranked choice runoff as per the state's rules. While the seat will be won by a Republican, the ranked choice voting process will determine the winner.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Why Arizona election results are taking days

Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor.Arizona's votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn't new, although in cycles past, the intervening pause has become a contentious time some candidates have used to cast doubts about an election's integrity.Here's a rundown on how things are shaking out as Arizona's ongoing vote count continues:WHAT'S OUTSTANDING?No winners have been called in all of Arizona's top-of-the-ticket races, including Democratic Sen....
ARIZONA STATE

