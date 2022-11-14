Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Vice Mayor Accused of Sharing Closed Session Information
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council will discuss taking action against Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez after Councilmember Karen Rarey has accused him of a city policy violation. Rarey has alleged that Rodriguez shared “confidential closed session information or documentation with a third party.” She made the request for this item...
calmatters.network
Momentum continues for Pleasanton Unified's Measure I, now 0.38% from lead in latest election count
Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I is less than half a percent away from getting above the minimum 55% of votes needed to pass, according to Monday night’s updated election results tally. The $395 million general obligation bond, which has trailed the threshold since Election Night, continued gains...
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
lavozdeanza.com
De Anza offers first baccalaureate degree
De Anza College has won formal approval for its first baccalaureate degree — a Bachelor of Science in automotive technology management. Projected to begin by 2024, the program will be offered completely online in order to be accessible to students throughout the Bay Area and out of state. Automotive...
Election: Cindy Chavez concedes to Matt Mahan in tight San Jose mayoral race
After over a week of ballot counting, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the tight race for San Jose mayor.
NBC Bay Area
Dolls in Nooses Found at South Bay Schools
A small-doll with dark-complexion in a noose was found hanging from a tree on the Redwood Middle School campus in Saratoga, officials said. The first report was made after a staff member discovered a small doll with a dark complexion in a noose hanging from a tree in the Redwood Middle School quad area on Tuesday. School officials believe it happened over the weekend but wasn't noticed until Tuesday.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor Wins Re-Election Beating 49ers’ Multi-Million Dollar Campaign Against Her
Mayor Lisa Gillmor was outspent by millions of dollars and still won re-election. The 49ers targeted Gillmor and spent an unprecedented amount of money in a Santa Clara election to beat her. They spent over $4.5 million and failed big time. As of Wednesday’s official tally, Gillmor led by 696...
Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day
Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day. Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon. Hsu trailed...
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
berkeleyside.org
Leaked texts show Berkeley police union leader made derogatory comments about homeless residents, people of color, ex-officer says
The Berkeley Police Department sergeant who leads the city’s police union pressured officers under his command to increase the number of arrests they made and sent them derisive comments about unhoused residents and people of color, according to text messages shared by one of the officers. The leaked messages...
sfstandard.com
‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work
San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
eastcountytoday.net
Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays
Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
Most ballots found on Hwy 17 have been verified and will be included in election results
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ballots that were found discarded on a highway in San Jose have been examined, and most will be included in the official results of the recent election, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. On Monday the United States Postal Service was able […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s 221 Homes Plan at Former Mortuary Includes Child Care Center
The sites of a shuttered mortuary and auto repair shop may be converted into hundreds of homes. Located at 1101 and 1123 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood, the project consists of a pair of buildings. One building would become a 14-story tower with 198 rental homes,...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Vacant Residential Unit Tax Proposition Passes
Proposition M, a ballot measure in San Francisco that adds a vacancy tax on multifamily units, reached the threshold to pass on Monday. Introduced earlier this year by the Democratic Socialists of America and Faith in Action Bay Area, Proposition M, also known as the Empty Homes Tax, will tax property owners who have at least three units that have been vacant for more than six months. The tax amount is dependent on unit size but will be between $2,500 and $5,000 per empty unit for the first two years of vacancy, with up to $10,000 for any at three or more years. The tax will begin starting in January 2024, with the City Controller estimating that 4,000 units would apply to the vacancy tax when started, generating around $9 million in its first year and $15.4 million by 2026 due to many landlords being unwilling to let them out.
PLANetizen
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
oaklandside.org
Price takes the lead over Wiley for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 15, 4:39 p.m. Pamela Price took over the lead from Terry Wiley in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney. Price gained the lead and is ahead by 2,035 votes after results were released Tuesday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price, a civil rights...
