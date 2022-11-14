Read full article on original website
Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that work would begin to repair several bridges across the park after the Federal Highway Administration awarded a contract. Bridges at 19 locations will be repaired, according to a release from the park. “Work activity is likely to...
Thursday Weather Update: Dangerously cold temperatures to end the week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Cold is the name of the game today! Temperatures are there until the 20s and 30s this morning as cold air continues to sink into the region. Winds are fairly light, but still enough to make it feel crisp and cold this morning. Despite a...
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
More sunshine today but colder air sticks around for a bit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine is back, but temperatures are well below average for several days. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Alcoa teacher and coach brings Spanish flare to Vols highlights. Updated: 4 hours ago. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager...
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
More sunshine Thursday with very cold temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking more sunshine heading toward the end of the week with temperatures staying way below the average high and low for this time of year. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Catch Up Quick
Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Clouds linger with a few flurries flying
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine only peeks out at times on a chilly Wednesday, with more clearing ahead but that leads to more nights in the 20s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Breezy, sunny, and chilly Friday ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and chilly weather continues for the next several days. We are watching for more clouds and rain around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
‘Insane!’ NC family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Crews work house fire in East Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
One dead in I-40 wreck
One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
Low visibility, non-functioning lights may have caused Harlan plane crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When a Knoxville private plane crashed at a Harlan County airport in November, there were no working lights at the airport and visibility was diminished due to fog, according to the Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report. David Sanford, 55 of Knoxville was killed when the plane...
