Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that work would begin to repair several bridges across the park after the Federal Highway Administration awarded a contract. Bridges at 19 locations will be repaired, according to a release from the park. “Work activity is likely to...
wvlt.tv

More sunshine today but colder air sticks around for a bit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine is back, but temperatures are well below average for several days. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Alcoa teacher and coach brings Spanish flare to Vols highlights. Updated: 4 hours ago. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

More sunshine Thursday with very cold temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking more sunshine heading toward the end of the week with temperatures staying way below the average high and low for this time of year. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. Updated: 18 hours ago.
wvlt.tv

Clouds linger with a few flurries flying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine only peeks out at times on a chilly Wednesday, with more clearing ahead but that leads to more nights in the 20s. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Breezy, sunny, and chilly Friday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and chilly weather continues for the next several days. We are watching for more clouds and rain around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
COLUMBIA, SC
wvlt.tv

Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WATE

Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
WYSH AM 1380

One dead in I-40 wreck

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

