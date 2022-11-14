Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
foodsafetynews.com
JBS caught using child labor for food safety services; contractor called into federal court
JBS S.A. — the Brazilian company that is the largest meat processing company in the world — has some key JBS USA food safety jobs to fill after being caught using child contractors for overnight sanitation services. The jobs are open because federal Judge John M. Gerrard has...
foodsafetynews.com
Unlikely that child labor at JBS went un-noticed by world’s largest meat company
Children working overnight at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska were required to clock in and out of their shifts by entering their ID number into a biometric time lock. The time clock takes pictures of each employee’s face, using facial recognition technology to log in and out each employee for each shift.
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings City Council approves plans for proposed casino and horse track
HASTINGS, Neb. — Developers are able to move forward with plans to build a casino and horse track on the north edge of Hastings. Eight months after the Hastings City Council voted 4-4 against a pair of requests from Prairie Thunder Hastings, LLC, it flipped and voted 6-2 to approve the company’s adjusted plans.
Aurora News Register
The Office opens on downtown square
A building on the south side of the downtown square has a new purpose as of this month, changing the interior look and layout of the structure as well as the lives of international guests spending time in Aurora while being trained to drive big-rig trucks in America. Debuting officially...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
themindencourier.com
Kearney County 2022 General Election Results
The 2022 General Election was held November 8 and 56.94% of Kearney County registered voters cast their vote. Unofficial results for the General Election follow. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT 3: Adrian Smith (R) 2,052; David J. Else (D) 344; Mark Elworth Jr. (Lmn) 123. GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR: Pillen/Kelly (R) 1,976; Blood/Davis...
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
klkntv.com
Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison on meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hastings man will spend over a decade behind bars on meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. In July 2020, investigators used a “confidential...
albionnewsonline.com
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
NebraskaTV
Share the magic of Christmas as Season's Downtown in Hastings
Candles . Home decor and all your fragrance needs!
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’
AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
