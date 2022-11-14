ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar

Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings City Council approves plans for proposed casino and horse track

HASTINGS, Neb. — Developers are able to move forward with plans to build a casino and horse track on the north edge of Hastings. Eight months after the Hastings City Council voted 4-4 against a pair of requests from Prairie Thunder Hastings, LLC, it flipped and voted 6-2 to approve the company’s adjusted plans.
HASTINGS, NE
Aurora News Register

The Office opens on downtown square

A building on the south side of the downtown square has a new purpose as of this month, changing the interior look and layout of the structure as well as the lives of international guests spending time in Aurora while being trained to drive big-rig trucks in America. Debuting officially...
AURORA, NE
Kearney Hub

Target may be coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
themindencourier.com

Kearney County 2022 General Election Results

The 2022 General Election was held November 8 and 56.94% of Kearney County registered voters cast their vote. Unofficial results for the General Election follow. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS DISTRICT 3: Adrian Smith (R) 2,052; David J. Else (D) 344; Mark Elworth Jr. (Lmn) 123. GOVERNOR/LT. GOVERNOR: Pillen/Kelly (R) 1,976; Blood/Davis...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Hastings man sentenced to 12 years in prison on meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hastings man will spend over a decade behind bars on meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. In July 2020, investigators used a “confidential...
HASTINGS, NE
albionnewsonline.com

White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service

A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
ALBION, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’

AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
AMHERST, NE

