ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'We hate those guys': UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson wants to beat USC one last time

By Ben Bolch
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzEkb_0jAjCY9V00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERyW6_0jAjCY9V00
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdles USC safety Chase Williams during the Bruins' blowout win last year. Will UCLA triumph again over their rival on Saturday? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

If all goes well, Dorian Thompson-Robinson ’s in-game signing of a hat and hurdling of a defender won’t be his final highlights in the cross-town rivalry.

They’ll just be a prelude to something more breathtaking.

“We want to be even better, we want to break 60 [points] and all that stuff,” the UCLA quarterback said Monday, with his final game against USC coming Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.

In the latest installment of Dorian Unfiltered, the fifth-year senior, who has ditched conventional answers over the last two months, offered his unvarnished take on his last rivalry game after splitting the previous four.

“Obviously we hate those guys across town, it’s a bitter feeling with those guys,” Thompson-Robinson told a media throng three times its usual size, “but at the end of the day we have to come out here and play Bruin football, execute on our side of the ball and make sure we’re doing everything we can to go out there and win on Saturday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtrNB_0jAjCY9V00
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scores a touchdown against USC at the Coliseum last year. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Unlike last year, when USC was hurrying to end a rare losing season and UCLA was jostling for a mid-tier bowl game, the stakes will transcend bragging rights. The No. 8 Trojans (9-1 overall, 7-1 Pac-12) remain the Pac-12’s last hope for a College Football Playoff berth and the No. 12 Bruins (8-2, 5-2) remain in the running for their first conference title since 1998 even after going splat against Arizona last weekend.

It figures to be the largest — and loudest — crowd of the season at the Rose Bowl. UCLA announced Monday that it would remove four of the 12 end zone tarps, leaving the ones that spell out “UCLA” while increasing capacity from 53,170 to 70,865.

Thompson-Robinson has appeared in four rivalry games, starting three. He was on the field alongside quarterback Wilton Speight for one trick play — carrying the ball and losing one yard — to start UCLA’s win in 2018. His gutsy play a year later was overshadowed by USC counterpart Kedon Slovis’ four touchdowns in a Trojans’ runaway. In 2020, his Bruins lost a shootout with no fans present during the COVID-19 season. Last season, in what was initially thought to be his final rivalry game, Thompson-Robinson accounted for six touchdowns — four passing, two rushing — during a 62-33 romp over the Trojans at the Coliseum.

After sprinting into the end zone on one touchdown run, he obliged a 12-year-old USC fan standing above a wall ledge who held out a UCLA hat and a pen for him to sign, earning a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Thompson-Robinson also hurdled cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the way to another touchdown.

By returning this season, Thompson-Robinson decided his rivalry story needed a final act.

“Just like anything with experience, getting to go through it again and again, you want more of it,” said Thompson-Robinson, who acknowledged the need to keep his emotions in check after going through senior day festivities before the game. “Obviously, we’ve been a little rocky at times with the consistency and staying with it in the games in previous years, so I think last year was a really good year for us going against them and trying to improve on that and not trying to go backward.”

The Trojans provided extra incentive for Thompson-Robinson based on the way they departed the Rose Bowl after pulling out a 43-38 victory in the final minute two years ago.

“I remember it clear as day, cussing at us, flipping us off, as disrespectful as you can get,” Thompson-Robinson said, “so we’ve got to go out there on Saturday and do the best we can to win this game.”

This time, the hatred might not even wait until kickoff.

“When we see each other face to face,” Thompson-Robinson said, “there’s going to be some words and some nice little trash thrown across.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC is the first school ever to sign the number one recruit in men’s and women’s basketball in the same year

Top-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier announced his commitment to USC men’s basketball on his Instagram Live Wednesday morning alongside ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, capping an already a good week for USC basketball fans. Collier, the number one ranked recruit in the 2023 class according to recruiting analysts 24/7 Sports,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lmu.edu

The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race

“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
LAKEWOOD, OH
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
465K+
Followers
74K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy