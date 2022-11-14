Read full article on original website
Cadiz Lions Club Accepting Coats for EKY Flood Victims
The Cadiz Lions Club will be doing its part to assist in the continued recovery from July’s flooding in eastern Kentucky which still has people homeless. The Lions Club will be accepting coats, blankets, quilts, and any other item to keep people warm during a collection Drive Friday. Club President Marsha Pater says the collection will begin at 9 at the VFW Post on Lafayette Street and end at 3.
Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
Project ‘Forgotten Angels’ Well Underway In Pennyrile
Targeting residents that live in “personal care homes,” the 16th Annual “Forgotten Angels” Project is underway for the region — in hopes of bringing joy and gifts to those younger, suffering from mental illness. Cindy Tabor, Pennyrile District ombudsman, said during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development...
Sharon Wood, 74, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 74-year old Sharon Oldenburg Wood, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:00 Friday morning, November 18, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a host of cousins, Jerry Perlin, Jeanette Perlin Jolly, Carol...
Mayor Alcott proposes $4M plan to help BG’s homeless population
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 local non-profits were questioned on what they wanted most from the city, all but one said they’d like the city to “take an active leadership role to help people impacted by homelessness.”. “The second ones that were tied, they requested the city...
GOOD NEWS: Renshaw Discusses Day As Hopkinsville Mayor
For the briefest of moments, Logan Renshaw was the “Mayor of Hopkinsville.”. During Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, the Sinking Fork Elementary student sat in the seat held by incumbent mayor Wendell Lynch — giving a detailed report about his visit and learning experience with city leadership.
More SAFE Funds Coming To Princeton For Water Repairs
As Kentucky approaches harrowing anniversaries with floods in the east, and tornadoes in the west, funding continues to unfurl for those most in need. During his “Team Kentucky” update Thursday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another $11.7 million in awards from both the WKY and EKY “SAFE” Funds — which includes a $65,000 payment to the Princeton Water and Wastewater System for their restoration of underground service lines damaged in the December 10 storm.
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
Hopkins Co. School officials: New auxiliary gym and storm shelter design process underway
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say a design process is underway for new auxiliary gyms and storm shelters being planned for two of the schools. They say those plans are for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools. According to a social media post,...
Carolyn Kraick, 92, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 92-year old Carolyn J. Kraick, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday afternoon, November 19, at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Saturday afternoon at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Lost – Cat
Cat has been missing since November 9th from B Hall Road in Cadiz. He is White with Orange tabby spots. He is micro chipped and there is a $100.00 Dollar reward for his return. Call: 270-522-4020 or 270-350-1761. Thank you so much if you can help me!
James Nugent, 81, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 81 year old James (Jim) Edward Nugent of Cadiz, Kentucky will be Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Entombment will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. SURVIVORS:. Daughter &...
William Stacer, Jr, 81, of Cadiz
FIVE CHILDREN: Denise (Harward) Miller, Cadiz, KY;. Beth (Michael) Maddox, TX.
PADD’s Frogue Talks Leadership Changes, Infrastructure With Cadiz Rotary
Election cycles often bring about new, fresh leadership to the table — usually to discuss and enact ideals hopefully improving a wide range of constituents and their needs. That’s no different for the Pennyrile Area Development District, which for more than 50 years has helped navigate and negotiate federal and state funding associated with municipal and non-profit projects across the nine-county region.
Joyce Bradford, 72 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year-old Joyce Ann Miles Bradford, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, November 17 at 11 am at the Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 6 at Gamble Funeral Home.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Ron's Gray Tuesday Forecast
Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced …. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced over opioid allegations. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion …. Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit. Residents speak after house...
Kathy White, 64 of Russellville
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for 64-year-old Kathy White of Russellville. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements to be announced later.
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
Christian County Swearing-in Ceremonies Set For December 29th
Christian County Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins announced Thursday morning that swearing-in ceremonies for elected officials and their staff will be held on Thursday, December 29th this year. He noted this is different than in years past. He noted that family court judge Katherine Demps will be sworn in at...
