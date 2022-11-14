Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone Welcome First Baby: 'Little Love Bug'
Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi 90 Day Fiancé's Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone are officially parents! The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they announced on Instagram with TLC on Wednesday evening. Baby Aleesi weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 18 inches long at birth. "We are overwhelmed with love for our baby girl, Aleesi! As first time parents, we were nervous going into delivery, but we are blessed to have a healthy baby...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
"We weren't each other's best match," the reality star said during Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Gabby Windey is sharing what went wrong in her relationship with ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer. During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelorette lead, 31, opened up about her split with Schwer, 29, and why things ultimately didn't work out between them. Ahead of her first dance of the night with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Gabby shared her own experiences with love as she prepared to channel the romance...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker said that filming the proposal — which later aired on The Kardashians — was mother-in-law Kris Jenner's request Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, and later aired in an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Barker revealed in a new interview with GQ...
Brendan Fraser Says Sadie Sink's 'Breathtaking' The Whale Performance Made Him 'Constantly' Forget Lines
Brendan Fraser said he was "slack-jawed" on set making The Whale while witnessing costar Sadie Sink's "beautiful" work Brendan Fraser was in awe of costar Sadie Sink's performance. The actor, 53, looked back at his career in a video for GQ, and while discussing his latest movie The Whale, he praised scene partner Sink, 20, who plays his daughter in the drama. "The fluidity that Sadie plays, this beautiful, controlled rage, was breathtaking to me," said Fraser. "I was constantly going up on my lines. And that's just because...
Chris Hemsworth Learned He Has a Greater Chance of Getting Alzheimer's Disease: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'
Chris Hemsworth has had a mental shift. While working on his new docuseries, National Geographic's Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old underwent genetic testing and learned he has a greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease. The series features Hemsworth pushing his body's limits to beat stress, maximize performance and fight...
NME
Neil Young justifies his decision to music from Spotify: “It sounds like a pixelated movie”
Neil Young has doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify. The veteran folk and rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from Spotify after taking issue with the streaming platform “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines. At the time...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
More Franchises Should Be Like ‘Sonic Frontiers’ And Get Weird
What’s the point of a franchise, a situation where there’s a built-in audience that will show up because of a mixture of nostalgia and blind loyalty, if not an excuse to take some chances?. I’m not sure Sonic Frontiers is a good game, but I cannot stop playing...
epicstream.com
One Piece Volume 103 English Release Date, Cover, Where to Buy, and More!
One Piece is still one of the world's longest-running manga series. Eiichiro Oda's epic masterpiece, first published in 1997, has spawned over 100 manga volumes to date. So, here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Volume 103’s release date, title, cover, and more!. One Piece Volume...
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands with Son Reign as He Wears Fuzzy Sweater in Cozy Photo: 'My Baby'
Kourtney Kardashian shared the sweet moment with her 7-year-old son on her Instagram Story Wednesday Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying quality time with her youngest. The POOSH founder, 43, shared a sweet snap on her Instagram Story Thursday with her 7-year-old son Reign as the pair sat together in a cozy-looking space. In the photo, Kardashian holds Reign's hand as the little boy looks up at his mom. Reign looks snug in a fuzzy tan and black plaid sweater which he pairs with a soft black hat. "My baby," Kardashian wrote...
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Arguma Says Parenting Baby Girl with Actress Is 'Life Changing'
Ramona Arguma appeared on Australia's The Morning Show to share an update on girlfriend Rebel Wilson and her daughter Royce Lilian Ramona Agruma is opening up about parenting with girlfriend Rebel Wilson. Speaking with Australia's The Morning Show, Agruma said the experience of parenting baby Royce Lillian with Wilson has been "life-changing" for the two. Wilson — who announced her relationship with Argruma in June — first shared news of her daughter's birth earlier this month. "It's like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself, priorities change," said Agruma. "When...
yankodesign.com
Minion-like robots servers may become our cute new robot overlord
I grew up on The Jetsons and I loved seeing all of the “futuristic” things that they showed, some of which are actually a reality now. One of the things that I thought would be really cool is to have robots serving you at your house. That is until I watched Battlestar Galactica and that was replaced with the fear of robots eventually becoming our overlords. Still, having little, harmless robots running around may still have a certain appeal.
Simon Cowell Promises AGT: All-Stars Will Be 'Brilliant' as New Show Unveils Its 60 Competing Acts
America's Got Talent: All-Stars will feature 60 of the franchise's past winners, finalists, fan-favorite acts and viral sensations as they compete for the title America's Got Talent is coming back in a new-and-improved way — and according to Simon Cowell, the competition will be better than ever. The executive producer, 63, is set to resume his role judging alongside Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, when AGT: All-Stars, a new extension of the beloved series, premieres on Jan. 2. "It was terrific and it was really fascinating to see people...
Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm Really Excited'
"I feel like being a mother is an experience in a woman's life that you can't replace it with anything else...and I'm ready to experience that part of my journey," the reality star tells PEOPLE Kelly Mi Li is going to be a mom! The Bling Empire star, film producer, and entrepreneur is pregnant, expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. While being pregnant was already part of their plan, the news still came as a surprise to the couple who currently lives in two different cities. "When we...
Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'
Kim Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit with daughter North West!. In the latest post to their joint TikTok account, the SKIMS founder, 42, lip-syncs to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with the 9-year-old. In the short clip, Kim also laughs as her daughter sings the second verse...
Netflix's Sonic Prime trailer invites you to enter the Shatter-verse
The new series premieres December 15
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
