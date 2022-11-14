I grew up on The Jetsons and I loved seeing all of the “futuristic” things that they showed, some of which are actually a reality now. One of the things that I thought would be really cool is to have robots serving you at your house. That is until I watched Battlestar Galactica and that was replaced with the fear of robots eventually becoming our overlords. Still, having little, harmless robots running around may still have a certain appeal.

14 DAYS AGO