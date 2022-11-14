LI man indicted on murder charges for fatally stabbing wife with daughter in home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island man was indicted on murder charges Monday for stabbing his wife last month while their daughter was in the room next door, officials said.

The North Bellmore man, 37-year-old Anthony Paruolo, allegedly stabbed his 42-year-old wife, Danielle Paruolo, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call and found Danielle in a pool of blood with a 13-inch-long chef’s knife in her neck as well as stab wounds to her head, neck and torso, court documents show.

The Paruolos' 8-year-old daughter was in another bedroom when the murder happened but was unharmed.

“With their child in a neighboring bedroom, the defendant allegedly brutally attacked his wife, stabbing her multiple times with a chef’s knife, killing her,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. “Earlier that evening, the victim allegedly called her sister to tell her that she and the defendant would be divorcing. This horrendous crime has left a child without a mother. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as we prosecute this case.”

Anthony Paruolo was arrested on Oct. 7 and charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces a life sentence if convicted. His next court date is on Dec. 15.