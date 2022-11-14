Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
TC Transcontinental Packaging Opens State-of-the-Art ASTRA Center’s Recycling Technology Lab in MenashaShonne F EhrhardtMenasha, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh bridge reopens to traffic after 6 months
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- For the first time in half a year, vehicles are crossing the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Oshkosh. The state Department of Transportation completed repairs to the bridge's lift mechanism on Wednesday. The bridge closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on May 26 after a bridge inspector discovered...
Fox11online.com
Menasha research lab launches new sustainability efforts, looks to the future of recycling
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Visitors got a peak at the future of recycling Wednesday inside a Menasha research lab. It was for the ribbon-cutting event at TC Transcontinental's "Recycling Technology Lab." The company innovates and tests new methods in sustainable flexible packaging. The vice president of research and development talked about...
Fox11online.com
Two Brown County communities recognized with Project VOTE awards
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Voter participation in two Brown County communities was recognized Wednesday. Project VOTE of Brown County announced the winners of its Voter Challenge for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are the town of Humboldt and the village of Allouez. The town of Humboldt had a turnout of...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System to close on merger
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A health care merger is expected to start operations Dec. 1. The merger between Bellin Health and La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System will close on Nov. 30 with the start of operations beginning next month. The organizations announced their plans to merge in June. The partnership...
Fox11online.com
Ski hill at Kewaunee County Winter Park will remain closed this season
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- One thing will be missing this season at an area winter park. The Kewaunee County Winter Park's tube hill will open as usual, while the ski hill will remain closed. In a Facebook post Thursday, park officials say changes have been happening behind the scenes. The volunteer...
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
Fox11online.com
Holidays made easy with Lamers Dairy
Shari from Lamers Dairy joins the show with some ideas to make gift giving this holiday season super easy. Take a look. Stop by their shop at N410 Speel School Rd. in Appleton for some great ideas or visit their website at lamersdairyinc.com.
Fox11online.com
Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive lands 3,200 pounds, $3,000 in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley portion of the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive resulted in some holiday help for the St. Joseph Food Program. FOX 11 was at Festival Foods in Menasha on Tuesday to collect donations. In addition to the 3,230 pounds of...
Fox11online.com
Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
Fox11online.com
Berlin's 37th Annual Holiday Parade
BERLIN (WLUK) -- One of the first holiday parades in our area steps off tonight in Green Lake County. Berlin will host its 37th annual holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade route begins at the intersection of Brooklyn and Broadway. It travels east along Main Street to N. State Street, ending on the west side of Nathan Strong Park. All roads along the parade route will close.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's mayor breaks tie to pass 2023 budget
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay's city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday. Combining...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project makes a final stop at Father Carr's in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items have been collected all week at sites in Green Bay and Menasha. Today is the final day for the FOX 11 Food Drive. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
Fox11online.com
'No contract, no coffee': Green Bay Starbucks store participates in national strike
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company's busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day -- when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order. It also...
Fox11online.com
Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway
(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Corporation to acquire Italian-based manufacturing company
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh Corporation is looking forward to acquiring an international manufacturing equipment company. Hinowa, a company that manufactures track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages will soon join the Oshkosh Access Equipment segment. "This acquisition will accelerate our electrification capabilities and provide growth opportunities across...
Fox11online.com
3 Green Bay middle schools failing to meet state expectations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three out of four of Green Bay's traditional middle schools are failing to meet state expectations. That's according to the 2021-2022 State Report Cards from the Department of Public Instruction. The Green Bay Area Public School District had five total schools that did not meet State...
Fox11online.com
4 finalists selected for Hobart/Lawrence police chief
HOBART (WLUK) -- Four finalists are being considered as the next Hobart/Lawrence police chief. Current chief Randy Bani is retiring on Jan. 2. He will remain as a transitional consultant through July. The four finalists to succeed Bani are:. Brodhead police chief Christopher P. Hughes. New Holstein police chief Eric...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
