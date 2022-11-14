Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina game against UVA canceled following deadly shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina game against the University of Virginia Saturday has been canceled following the deadly shooting Sunday night. The incident resulted in five people being injured including the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
State mourns passing of prominent Middle Georgia peach farmer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- An influential agribusiness man who carried on his family's farming legacy and promoted agriculture across Georgia has died. Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II passed away Wednesday, November 16. He was 94-years-old. Arrangements for Dickey have been published in his online obituary. Today, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his...
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.? Suspect in University of Virginia shooting arrested
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting at the University of Virginia was taken into custody late Monday morning. News of the arrest came in during a police press conference at 11 a.m. UVA student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was the lone...
Separated by 37,000 votes, Warnock makes his rounds around Middle Georgia ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- From the pulpit to the polls, Senator Raphael Warnock is preaching: Every vote matters. "Don't just pray with your lips pray with your legs, show up," Warnock exclaimed to a congressional crowd in Macon. In his second bid to maintain his seat as senator, the reverend...
Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list
A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
BSO: Suspect caught after hours-long manhunt following gun on Macon school campus
UPDATE: 1:00 p.m. Thursday - New details have been released about Wednesday's manhunt following an incident at Westside High School. The Bibb County School District says the man arrested has been identified as Zyon Hardwick. District officials say Hardwick is not a Bibb County School District student. He is facing multiple charges from the Bibb County School District Police. Those charges include Carrying weapons within school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property, Criminal street gang activity, and Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18-years-old.
Warner Robins meth ring leader pleads guilty
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Ontarrio "Torrie" Veal of Warner Robins has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and now faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine. According to documents sent to WGXA by the Department...
Middle Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurants host food drive
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Chick-fil-A invited the community to join them in doing their part to help the hungry. Participating restaurants in the Midstate teamed up with volunteers from food pantries in a food drive that offered a coupon for a free sandwich or an 8-piece nuggets in exchange for three canned goods.
Middle Georgia Better Together giving back to kids with special needs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens of businesses are coming together with the kids of the community to benefit kids with special needs. It's called Middle Georgia Better Together and will feature a vendor market, bounce houses, a jelly ball arena, crafts, food trucks, and more. Many first responders are...
Man wanted for one death, corrections officer shooting in Henry Co. arrested in Macon
Henry County Sheriff, Reginald Scandrett and law enforcement from several counties held a press conference on Monday to update the community about the capture of former fugitive, Brenston Bernard Thomas. Sheriff Scandrett said he was elated to report that Thomas was captured by Bibb County Sheriffs and taken to the...
Bibb Co. Superintendent to host engagement session for community
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims hit the ground running in his superintendent role on July 1st. However, he says he's just getting started. Sims will now hold parent engagement sessions. He says he wants to bring parents to the table about the great possibilities for their children.
Local citizens help bring an end to a 4-hour long man hunt with suspect in custody
MACON, Ga (WGXA) - Earlier today a man was seen on Westside High School's campus with a gun. When law enforcement stepped in officials say the man ran into the woods. It was a long day of searching for law enforcement but ultimately, it was citizens who brought the suspect down.
Numbered markers being added along Ocmulgee River in Macon as new safety measure
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders are taking new steps to ensure additional safety at Amerson River Park. In a media release, it was announced that the Parks and Beautification Department is partnering with the Macon-Bibb County FIre Department to add markers along the Ocmulgee River. Officials say...
Houston Healthcare invites the community to 'get the dirt' on Type 2 Diabetes
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston Healthcare invited community members to the Cary W. Martin Conference Center to get the lowdown on Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Day 2022. The event offered information on living with Type 2 Diabetes through cardiovascular health, exercise, and nutrition as well as informing attendants on infectious disease and their affects on diabetics.
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
Hit-and-run pedestrian deaths have doubled in Bibb County this year
A dozen pedestrians have been killed on roads in Bibb County so far this year and more than half of those deaths are being investigated as hits-and-run. None of the seven people killed in hits-and-run have been mentioned in recent meetings of the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Safety Review Board, which is tasked by county ordinance with reviewing each pedestrian death, determining its cause and preparing recommendations for measures that ensure future safety for foot traffic in those areas.
Toto blesses the rains down in Macon in February
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Legendary rock band Toto is bringing their 15th incarnation of the supergroup to the Macon City Auditorium this winter. You can hear the drums echoing on February 9th as John Pierce of The News, Robert Sput Searight of Ghost-Note and Snoop Dogg, Dominique Xavier Taplin of Prince and Ghost-Note, Warren Ham of Ringo Starr, and more form the lineup for this tour.
'They took my sense of security': Family's home ransacked during massive FBI operation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A mother who says her sense of security was robbed, a family who won't forget, and a business recovering, were all targets of a multi-agency search to combat violence in Macon on Tuesday. "Robaron mi siento seguro porque tengo mucho miedo," said a non-English speaking Macon resident,...
